BMW is adding a personal eSIM to the BMW iX and both DT and Vodafone are claiming to be first to market with the add-on that makes it work. Nothing unusual about that, you might say; telcos make spurious first-to-market claims all the time. Well yes, but normally, they don’t do it on the same day and issue the exact same press release, almost word-for-word.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO