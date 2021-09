Stocks finished the day mixed with the S&P 500 up and the Qs down. Interestingly, Monday was the second trading day in a row where they gapped stocks higher, and those early morning gaps failed to hold. So the question is obviously what will happen today. We did manage to fill the gap at around 4,440, and to this point, that is the key level of support and it has held. Also holding was the October 2020 green uptrend line.

