Flamenco Fever presents 7th Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Flamenco Fever presents the seventh annual Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival. Flamenco, a riveting combination of music and dance, is the focus of this weeklong festival featuring heart-pounding percussion, lightning-fast footwork, and vibrant song and guitar technique. Together, they convey the passion and a constantly changing interpretation of life that is the essence of flamenco.

