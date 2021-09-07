CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What has gone wrong with social care in England?

By Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

How has social care been funded?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wp4NA_0boTgdKy00
A nurse pushing a patient in a wheelchair Photograph: Tetra Images, LLC/Alamy

Whether it is help with washing and dressing at home or long-term nursing support, most social care in England has never been automatically free at the point of use like the NHS.

Since the 1948 welfare state overhaul, councils have been tasked with helping the most needy, but social care has always been means-tested with delivery left to town halls, charities and private companies.

And in the last decade the means test has become meaner even as demand for help has risen.

Today if you have assets of less than £14,250 you pay nothing and councils cover costs. But if you have more than £23,250 you pay for everything. More than half of residents in elderly care homes pay all or some of their fees and 82% of places are provided by for-profit operators, according to LaingBuisson, a research company. Councils that do pay are essentially responsible for ensuring care is delivered but not how it is delivered, leaving the providers to tackle that question albeit under regulation.

Even in the 1980s there was an acknowledgment that funding was inadequate, but changes centred on the organisation of the care. A 1986 report commissioned by Margaret Thatcher’s government concluded “community care is a poor relation; everybody’s distant relative but nobody’s baby”.

What attempts have been made to fix it?

In the early 1990s there was a policy of targeting limited resources at people’s greatest needs, which resulted in the withdrawal of support for lesser needs and a raising of the threshold for help.

In 1998, New Labour tried to shift the focus to lesser-level needs to prevent people’s problems escalating but again the question of a major funding overhaul was not addressed.

In 2010 the Dilnot commission turned its focus to the impact on family finances, estimating that while half of people aged 65 and over will spend up to £20,000 on care costs, one in 10 would face a bill of more than £100,000. Andrew Dilnot said the government should cap an individual’s contributions to their care (but not board and lodging) at £35,000 and quadruple to £100,000 the assets a person can hold before having to pay. This is the policy now under discussion (albeit with a higher cap), but again it does not mean greater resources for social care which many argue are needed to increase skills, pay, integration with the NHS and use of technology. Rather it is a shift in who pays.

What is the impact on families of the current system?

For the hundreds of thousands of families paying 100% of care costs, bills stack up very fast, especially when loved ones have long term-conditions. Katie Meacock, part of the Rights for Residents campaign group, is selling her mother’s flat to pay for her care fees. Caroline Hockter-Duncan, 75, has advanced dementia and moved into a £4,800 a month care home six years ago, and after the fees rose to £7,000 her savings ran out. She has already spent more than £400,000.

Meacock described the financial uncertainty as “incredibly stressful” and said it had compounded an already difficult decision to send a loved one into care.

Others who run out of money have to move often highly vulnerable loved ones out of privately funded care homes into council-funded care, which is considerably less well resourced. Such moves can be highly distressing and even dangerous for health.

While raising taxes to pay for a Dilnot-style cap would help people like Meacock, there is no sign yet of more money to meet rising demand.

What it would cost

Why is demand rising?

Between 2016 and 2020, the number of people requesting social care support increased by 120,000 but about 14,000 fewer people received it, according to the King’s Fund thinktank. There are now more older people, partly as a result of the postwar baby boom and partly because older people are living longer. There are also more working-age adults with disabilities: 19% in 2019-20 compared with 15% in 2010-11.

What is the cash shortfall?

Somewhere between £6bn and £14bn a year, estimates the Health Foundation charity. This depends on whether ministers want to meet the rising need while maintaining standards or improving them. It is as yet unclear whether any of the £10bn that may be raised if national insurance is increased will go to this or simply to covering costs currently met by families.

By a large margin, public opinion is that we do not spend enough on social care . Yet spending per person is below a decade ago . In its last annual report, the Care Quality Commission described the sector as “very fragile” and the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said this summer close to 75,000 disabled and older people and carers were waiting for help in England. While the Covid pandemic has increased the focus on elderly care, council bosses are most worried about providing for people of working age with disabilities.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Social care: What would a National Insurance rise mean for me?

The government is understood to be considering raising National Insurance, to help pay for social care in England. But there has been criticism - including from within the Conservative Party - that it would be unfair on younger people and other taxes might be more suitable. What is National Insurance?
INCOME TAX
The Independent

What are the Government’s NHS and social care plans and how will they affect me?

The Government has set out its plans for the biggest catch-up programme in the history of the NHS in England and an overhaul of the social care sector.– What has been announced?The Government has pledged to invest £36 billion over the next three years to help the NHS recover from the coronavirus pandemic and reform the adult social care system so people no longer face catastrophic care costs.The majority will go to the NHS, with social care receiving £5.3 billion over the next three years.From October 2023, nobody will pay more than £86,000 for their social care – regardless of...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Dilnot
Person
Margaret Thatcher
BBC

What does Boris Johnson's tax rise mean for Scotland and social care?

There are similar demographic challenges facing Scotland and England in funding social care, and the responses are increasingly divergent. Raising National Insurance Contributions feeds a big increase in funding for Holyrood but also breaches an important convention over not "directing" where devolved money is spent. Across the UK from next...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

What impact will the social care reforms have on your payslip?

Around one in seven adults aged 65 face lifetime care costs of more than £100,000, it has been estimated.Here is a look at how a new health and social care levy announced on Tuesday will help to protect families from catastrophic care costs – as well as what it will mean for workers’ payslips.– What has been announced?A UK-wide 1.25% health and social care levy based on National Insurance (NI) contributions will be introduced, ringfenced for health and social care.It will also apply to people working above the state pension age.The UK Government will increase dividend tax rates by 1.25% to help...
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Shortfall of 50,000 doctors may overwhelm NHS in winter, BMA warns

The NHS may be unable to cope this winter because of a “frightening” shortfall of more than 50,000 doctors, the head of the British Medical Association has warned. The number of medics in England has fallen further behind comparable European countries over the summer, ahead of what is predicted to be one of the worst winters in the 73-year history of the health service, Dr Chaand Nagpaul said.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elderly Care#Community Care#England#Uk#Llc Alamy#Nhs#Laingbuisson#New Labour#The King S Fund#Health Foundation#Covid
pharmatimes.com

England to offer COVID-19 jabs to 12- to 15-year-olds

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced that children aged 12- to 15-years-old in England will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout comes following advice from the four UK chief medical officers as well as the recommendation of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Poor housing affecting disabled children's health

For mum Princess Bell, the one time each week her children spend together is very special. But the siblings don't live separately. They're in the same house - but they can't spend more time together because a combination of their disabilities and unsuitable accommodation means they have to stay on different floors.
HEALTH
HIT Consultant

NHS Deploys TytoCare’s Telehealth Solution to 14 Trusts Across UK

– TytoCare, an NYC-based all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, today announced its expanded partnership with the NHS that will see the deployment of TytoCare’s telehealth solution across 14 organizations and 26 projects in Yorkshire and Humber, including Leeds Children’s Hospital, Sheffield Children’s, and nearly 70 care homes.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

How will the UK’s Covid booster vaccination campaign work?

A campaign is to begin next week to give booster shots to millions of people who received Covid-19 vaccinations in phase one of the rollout. Details of the campaign were unveiled by Sajid Javid, who said the programme would strengthen a “wall of defence” against Covid-19 during the winter months – after the government published advice by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson is facing a revolt from MPs – but it’s time to accept that someone has to pay for social care

Maybe this is a good moment to remind ourselves about some things that the Conservatives said in their 2019 election manifesto. This first one has become especially familiar in recent days:“We promise not to raise the rates of income tax, national insurance or VAT. This is a tax guarantee that will protect the incomes of hard-working families across the next parliament.”Another pertinent passage is less often quoted, being the important supplement to Boris Johnson’s pledge two years ago in Downing Street to fix the system of social care for good. The manifesto wording is thus worth recalling:“Because this is...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Work and Pensions Secretary accused of getting figures wrong on Universal Credit

The Work and Pensions Secretary has been accused of getting her figures wrong after suggesting that people who lose £20 a week from their Universal Credit could work an extra two hours to make up for it.Welfare experts assessed that some would need to work closer to an extra nine hours a week to make up for the cut, and Labour branded Therese Coffey’s remarks an “insult to hard-working families”.But the Department of Work and Pensions defended Ms Coffey’s remarks by saying that for some of the “lowest earners” working two hours per week “can” add up to taking home...
INCOME TAX
The Guardian

Support Worker

Are you looking for a diverse role that is fun, stimulating and rewarding every day?. Creative Support is looking for a warm, reliable and proactive Support Worker to join our friendly staff team in Blackpool, Lancashire. Here we provide quality care and support to two service users with a range of support needs including learning disabilities, autism, challenging behaviours and epilepsy.
HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy