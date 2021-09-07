Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Aitkin, southwestern St. Louis and northwestern Carlton Counties through 145 AM CDT At 110 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Libby, or over Big Sandy Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Tamarack around 120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cromwell, Brookston and Fond Du Lac Reservation. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH