Dollar finds footing as traders look to ECB

By Anushka Trivedi, Tom Westbrook
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. data to gauge the policy outlook, while the Aussie blipped briefly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its tapering plans.

The greenback held the euro below $1.19 at $1.1872, was steady on the yen at 109.79 per dollar and drifted a little firmer on the Australian and New Zealand dollars at the end of the Asia session. The dollar index sat at 92.200.

The Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with plans to taper its bond buying but said it would extend the timeline as the economy struggles with coronavirus lockdowns, triggering a brief rise in the currency to $0.7469 before it eased back to support at $0.7420.

Traders said the next moves in currency markets probably depend on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting and then on the next U.S. jobs update, in October, after a weak reading last week probably delayed any Federal Reserve tapering announcement.

"The next payroll report on Oct. 8 now looms very large as the main event in considering the timing of tapering," said Natwest strategist John Briggs in a note to clients.

Tapering is also the focus for Thursday's ECB meeting, with economists expecting some sort of slowdown in bond purchases but wobbles in the euro and a rising stock market are pointing to trading floors taking a slightly different view.

"If the ECB is going to taper that might provide some support for the euro," said Moh Siong Sim, an FX strategist at the Bank of Singapore.

"But overall I don't think it's going to go hawkish - it's going to...offset the tapering with a more flexible asset purchase program," he said.

Elsewhere, sterling was marginally weaker at $1.3830 and the kiwi dipped slightly to $0.7117 with the Aussie late in Asia trade as the Aussie wound back its post-RBA jump.

The Central Bank said it would cut its bond buying by A$1 billion a week to A$4 billion, though it also extended the programme to at least mid-February which was seen as a dovish concession as lockdowns stall Australia's economic recovery.

"For the most part you'd generally regard them as being quite optimistic on the growth prospects for the next year or so, but we shouldn't forget it's dovish guidance on the cash rate," said Sean Callow, currency analyst at Westpac.

"This reversal in the Aussie shows that it is fragile and it's going to be hard work to get to $0.75."

Elsewhere, China's August trade data were strong and lent support to the yuan , which has faced some pressure from growing expectations of monetary easing. read more

Also on the radar this week is the Bank of Canada meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to keep rates steady but brush aside a surprise contraction in the economy in the second quarter to keep on track for a hike this year. read more

The Canadian dollar softened a tiny bit to C$1.2543 on Tuesday, but it remains near multiweek highs.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin and ether were steady at $52,736 and $3,927, respectively.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

JGBs gain after benign U.S. inflation data, BOJ purchase

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, supported by benign U.S. inflation readings and strong results of the Bank of Japan’s purchase in medium-term bonds. In the 12 months through August, the U.S. core CPI increased 4%, slowing further from 4.5% increase in June, reducing...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone impact on gold: The ECB and the phantom taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

US: Real yields are too low – DBS Bank

Implied real yields for US Treasuries have stayed anchored even as the Federal Reserve indicated at June’s FOMC meeting that normalization is upcoming. While it has been clearly communicated that the Fed has shifted to an Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) regime, strategists at DBS Bank are not convinced that real rates should be this low.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bulls defend the 1.18 figure

EUR/USD holds the 1.1800 level into the closing bell. August's CPI rose in the smallest gain since February. EUR/USD is trading at 1.1800 into the close on Wall Street and flat on the day within a 45 pip range between 1.1800 and 1.1845. The dollar fell against major currencies on...
MARKETS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Sinks Alongside Dow Jones as Sentiment Sours, Chinese Data Eyed

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Chinese Economic Data – Talking Points. Australian Dollar sinks as broader market sentiment sours. Chinese data set to cross the wires, offering risk-event potential. AUD/USD finds support at 20-day SMA after breaking lower. Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar dropped sharply versus the US...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes monthly low around 0.7300 on softer China data, firmer USD

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week. China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August. Risk appetite dwindles amid confusion over Fed tapering despite softer US inflation. Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence recovered for September, second-tier US...
RETAIL
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady amid UK recovery, BoE uncertainty

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied in afternoon trading on Monday after hitting a one-week high against the dollar on Friday as investors waited for more data to assess the pace of the post-lockdown economic recovery and how soon interest rates could he hiked. The direction of travel drifted...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

