Hyundai to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions of all commercial vehicles by 2028

By Joyce Lee, Heekyong Yang
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
Employees of Hyundai Motor Group leave after the company's new year ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, January 2, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it plans to offer hydrogen fuel cell versions for all its commercial vehicles by 2028 and will cut the price of fuel cell vehicles to battery electric levels two years later.

The group, which comprises Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) and Kia Corp (000270.KS), currently has one fuel cell bus and one fuel cell truck, the Xcient Hyundai, on the market. There are 115 of the buses on the road in South Korea and 45 of the trucks in operation after they were rolled out in Switzerland last year.

The two South Korean automakers together offer 20 models of commercial vehicles including trucks, buses and vans, and sold about 287,000 last year.

The group, whose only other fuel cell vehicle on the market is Hyundai's Nexo SUV, also said it will develop fuel cell vehicles for Kia and its premium Genesis brand, which could be launched after 2025. It did not mention specific targets for fuel cell versions of passenger vehicle models.

The plans are measured ambitions to push ahead with hydrogen technology despite its relative niche status, while the automakers also expand their battery electric vehicle line-up.

Advocates assert that hydrogen fuel cells are cleaner than other carbon-cutting methods as they only emit water and heat, but the technology has only seen limited usage in the auto industry amid concerns about high costs, the bulky size of fuel cell systems, the lack of fuelling stations, resale values and the risk of hydrogen explosions.

Industry-wide, some 10,000-15,000 fuel cell vehicles are produced globally a year compared to 4-5 million electric vehicles, Hyundai said.

Other major automakers pursuing hydrogen fuel cell technology include Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), BMW (BMWG.DE) and Daimler (DAIGn.DE). They have been encouraged as Europe and China have set ambitious emission reduction targets and talk of hydrogen infrastructure support increases.

Hyundai Motor Group also said it also plans to employ hydrogen fuel cell technology in other areas such as autonomous container transport.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

Honda's EV Challenge

Reuters reported that Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) and Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM), are criticizing a new proposal by Democratic lawmakers to expand tax credits for EVs, as they find it discriminating against non-union auto workers. Under the proposal, US union-made EVs would qualify for a tax credit of $12,500 per vehicle, significantly favoring Big Three US automakers General Motors (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor (NYSE: F), and Fiat Chrysler over non-union companies such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and the Japanese carmakers that have plants in the US. Meanwhile, the credit for most other EV such as that of Honda that has plants in Alabama, Indiana, and Ohio would be behind at $7,500.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
MotorAuthority

Apple to reportedly go it alone on car project, including potentially production

Apple [NSDQ:AAPL] may go it alone on development and production of its oft-rumored car project, Korea's Maeil newspaper reported last week. The economic daily reported that Apple had looked to form a partnership with an established automaker but talks with several companies, including BMW Group, Hyundai Motor Group, Nissan and Toyota, went nowhere.
BUSINESS
ngtnews.com

Hyzon Motors Sells 500 Hydrogen Fuel Cell EVs to Shanghai Company

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc. has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shanghai Hydrogen HongYun Automotive Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 500 hydrogen-powered electric trucks. Hyzon, a global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, expects, subject to execution of a definitive vehicle supply agreement, to provide...
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

High-Performance Hydrogen Vehicles

The Hyundai Vision FK concept has been shown off by the brand as a conceptual transportation solution that focuses on enhanced performance for drivers to enjoy. The vehicle makes use of hydrogen fuel cell technology to offer 680-horsepower and the ability to go from zero to 62mph in just under four-seconds. The vehicle would boast a range of roughly 375-miles with a maximum output of 500kW.
CARS
The Associated Press

Loop Energy Enters Agreement with METTEM-M to Build Hydrogen Electric Powertrains for Commercial Vehicles in Russia; Transit Bus on Display at COMTRANS 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Loop Energy (TSX: LPEN), a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, announces their partnership with METTEM-M Ltd., a developer of vehicle control systems and systems integrator, to provide hydrogen electric powertrain solutions to commercial vehicle OEMs across Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and greater Europe. The companies’ first joint project — a hydrogen electric transit bus for GAZ Group, a leading global commercial vehicle OEM provider — is presently on display at the International Commercial Vehicle Show 2021 (COMTRANS) in Moscow, Russia. The 12-meter passenger bus vehicle is expected to enter regular city transport service in Moscow, in early 2022, after completing customary road testing and vehicle level certification requirements.
TRAFFIC
industryglobalnews24.com

Hydrogen Fuel-Powered and Electric vehicle manufacturers to receive incentives worth $3.5 Billion

Indian government is planning to give $3.5 billion in order to boost clean technology vehicles. Tata Motors is the largest company selling electric cars in Indi. Under a revised scheme the Indian government is planning to give about $3.5 billion incentives to automakers over a time period of five-years. This is done in order to boost the manufacturing and export of clean ....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MyTexasDaily

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Hyundai sets hydrogen goals

Hyundai Motor Group said it would popularise hydrogen by 2040 through the introduction of new technology and mobility products in transportation and other industrial sectors. It will electrify all new commercial vehicle models featuring fuel cell electric or battery electric powertrains as well as fuel cell systems by 2028. That...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Hyundai’s Hydrogen Wave Aims to Fight Climate Change with Viable Vehicles

Hyundai’s been a leader in the development of hydrogen vehicles, but now it’s looking to expand that role. The South Korean automaker showed off its plans to implement the technology in its Hydrogen Wave presentation online. The company was an early player in the hydrogen segment, introducing its first hydrogen...
CARS
