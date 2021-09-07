CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

German industrial output rebounds in July

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose more than expected in July after three monthly drops, data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that factories are slowly overcoming supply bottlenecks which have been holding back a recovery in Europe’s biggest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output, including construction and energy, increased by 1.0% on the month after a revised decline of -1.0% in June. A Reuters poll had pointed to a rise of 0.9%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Emma Thomasson)

