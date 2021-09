BOSTON -- Aaron Civale’s next start will likely come in the big leagues, acting manager DeMarlo Hale said ahead of Cleveland’s series opener vs. the Red Sox on Friday. “We haven’t [gotten] to the point of which day,” Hale said on a Zoom call with reporters. “I think he came out of his last start feeling very good -- 71 pitches, I believe. So his next start probably will be at the Major League level. We just need to kind of talk about where he’s going to slot in next week.”

