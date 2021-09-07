CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Hyundai to make hydrogen fuel cell vehicles mainstream by 2040

By Felix Page
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew 671bhp Vision FK sports car spearheads hydrogen push; FCEVs to cost the same as BEVs from 2030. Hyundai will seek to "popularise hydrogen" by 2040 with a raft of initiatives aimed at positing the fuel as an alternative to all-out battery electrification, and not just in the private vehicle sector.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Peering into the finer details of hydrogen fuel cells for trucks and busses

Fuel cell control systems will need to be highly sophisticated if the technology is going to find its way into transport, according to German hydrogen and fuel cell research centre ZBT, which is developing it for trucks and busses. In hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen is fed to the anode while...
INDUSTRY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK automotive fleet's carbon emissions down 11.8% year on year

Latest SMMT report reveals huge drop in new car emissions amid shift to electrification. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing that the UK automotive fleet has recorded its best-ever year for carbon emissions reduction. The figures show automotive brands are investing billions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Truth About Cars

Plug-in Hybrid – Transitional Tech, or Pointless Pursuit?

Mainstream hybrid cars have been with us for more than twenty years – at least since the first Toyota Prius hit the market in 1998 – and their image has evolved considerably. When they first arrived on the scene, for example, they were hailed as the car to be seen in if you wanted to be seen saving the planet, and there were a lot of celebrities who wanted to be seen in the things in the early Aughts. Over time, the virtue-signaling vehicle of choice switched from the Prius to the Tesla, but the Prius soldiered on with considerable green cred, eventually spawning an entire line of Priuses (Prii?) in the process. These days, however, the green crowd doesn’t want to talk about hybrids in a positive light, with some journalists calling for an end to the “era” of hybrids to come – now.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford And BMW To Begin Testing Solid State Battery Cells In 2022

Ford and BMW will soon have access to advanced solid-state battery cells and will begin testing them in automotive applications. In 2017, the two car manufacturers announced investments into Solid Power that is developing the advanced new batteries. It has now been revealed that Solid Power is expanding the footprint of its Colorado factory while it prepares to begin pilot production of its solid-state batteries in early 2022.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel Cell#Hyundai Cars#Vision Fk#N Performance#Ioniq 5 N#Evs#Nexo#Drives#View#Car#100kw#Fcev#Hgv
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Zero-Emission Hydrogen Fuel Cell Ferry Hits The Water

Press Release – Incat Crowther is pleased to announce the launch of Sea Change. The Incat Crowther 22 is the world’s first zero-emissions hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric-drive high-speed passenger ferry. Delivered by All American Marine, the project has been spearheaded by the vessel owner SWITCH Maritime and was brought to fruition by a consortium of contributors, including Incat Crowther, Zero Emissions Industries,
INDUSTRY
thedetroitbureau.com

These Are All the EVs Coming to Market By the End of 2022 — Part II

If you’re looking to buy a battery-electric vehicle today, your options are quite limited. But that won’t be the case for long. By the end of next year, automakers plan to add more than three dozen new BEVs – and that doesn’t include variants of existing models, like the single motor versions of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Polestar 2 soon being added.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Autocar Confidential: EVs getting cheaper, a future 'lithium crunch' and more

What possesses someone to put an EV motor in a 964-gen Porsche 911? Let’s ask Justin Lunny, CEO of conversion specialist Everrati. “My daughter was having nightmares about climate change, genuinely screaming and worrying about the world flooding,” he explained. “Secondly, I saw Harry and Meghan drive away from Windsor Castle in an electric Jaguar E-Type.” If classic EVs are good enough for royalty…
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Polestar Precept to be developed at UK base

Polestar’s UK R&D centre will become a development hub for the groundbreaking Precept road car, as the firm presses ahead with a production car launch in 2025. The electric car, confirmed for production last year, has been previewed by a grand tourer concept that was used as a showcase for the ambitions of Volvo’s sibling brand. It previews a number of innovative materials with sustainability as a core theme: flax-based composites cut weight by up to 50% and achieve a reduction in plastic weight of up to 80%.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nissan details two new Japan-only GT-R models

Nissan has revealed the updated GT-R, which will gain two new variants featuring special body features, brakes and paint colours. The new model was revealed today in a live stream, and will be available in Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition Engineered by Nismo specifications. Premium Edition T-spec cars will...
CARS
TrendHunter.com

High-Performance Hydrogen Vehicles

The Hyundai Vision FK concept has been shown off by the brand as a conceptual transportation solution that focuses on enhanced performance for drivers to enjoy. The vehicle makes use of hydrogen fuel cell technology to offer 680-horsepower and the ability to go from zero to 62mph in just under four-seconds. The vehicle would boast a range of roughly 375-miles with a maximum output of 500kW.
CARS
Business Insider

Why JPMorgan Is Bullish On Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN), a pure play hydrogen mobility company, is accelerating the hydrogen transition, a JPMorgan analyst said. The Hyzon Analyst: Bill Peterson initiated coverage of Hyzon shares with an Overweight rating and year-end 2022 price target of $18. The Hyzon Takeaways: Hyzon is an early leader in fuel...
ECONOMY
industryglobalnews24.com

Hydrogen Fuel-Powered and Electric vehicle manufacturers to receive incentives worth $3.5 Billion

Indian government is planning to give $3.5 billion in order to boost clean technology vehicles. Tata Motors is the largest company selling electric cars in Indi. Under a revised scheme the Indian government is planning to give about $3.5 billion incentives to automakers over a time period of five-years. This is done in order to boost the manufacturing and export of clean ....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Ford ends car production in India after 27 years

Underutilisation of factories prompts Ford to pull the plug on Indian production, with 4000 jobs affected. Ford will wind down its production operations in India, 27 years after it became one of the first multinational car makers to enter the market. The American company announced today that manufacturing of vehicles...
BUSINESS
MyTexasDaily

Hyundai Unveils Roadmap for Hydrogen Power

As the global auto industry's shift to electrification marches on, Hyundai Motor Group has unveiled Hydrogen Vision 2040, an ambitious strategy to popularize hydrogen by introducing new fuel cell technologies and fuel cell-based mobility solutions across transportation and other industrial sectors by the year 2040. The newly-announced sustainability roadmap also outlines the Korean automaker's plans to move its full line of commercial vehicle offerings to hydrogen power by 2028.
ECONOMY
newsbrig.com

Hyundai Motor Group unveils its hydrogen strategy, plans to offer fuel cell versions of commercial cars by 2028 – News Brig

Hyundai announced its strategy for the future of hydrogen on Tuesday during a live stream of the automaker’s Hydrogen Wave conference. Saehoon Kim, executive vice president and head of the fuel cell center at Hyundai Motor Group, said Hyundai’s goal is to also achieve cost competitiveness comparable to that of EV batteries by 2030.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Hyundai announces Hydrogen Vision 2040

Automaker Hyundai is looking beyond the typical hybrid or fully electric vehicle at a future design for emissions-free driving based on hydrogen. The automaker has revealed its Hydrogen Vision 2040 plan to popularize hydrogen by the year 2040 for “everyone, everything, and everywhere.” Hydrogen Vision 2040 is an offshoot of its Hydrogen Wave Forum, representing its plans for a new wave of hydrogen-based products and technologies.
CARS
charlottestar.com

Hyundai Motor vows to popularize hydrogen energy by 2040

Considering hydrogen as the flexible renewable fuel source to achieve carbon emission reduction in the future, Hyundai Motor Group in South Korea plans to invest more in new hydrogen energy products and to foster a worldwide hydrogen society by 2040, making it pervasive in every aspect of human daily life.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy