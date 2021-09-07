Letters to the Editor — Mask mandates, COVID-19 in Tarrant County, Social Security, Alzheimer’s

Re: “Accept mask compromise — Permit school mandates but let parents opt out for their children,” Wednesday Editorials. Merriam-Webster’s definition of mandate: “An official order to do something.” One of the things sorely lacking in our current discourse is clarity of terms. A mandate requires a certain action, in the situation under discussion wearing masks at school. But you do not comply with the definition of the term when you add the corollary “but let parents opt out.” Then it is not a mandate.