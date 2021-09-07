CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarrant County, TX

Letters to the Editor — Mask mandates, COVID-19 in Tarrant County, Social Security, Alzheimer’s

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “Accept mask compromise — Permit school mandates but let parents opt out for their children,” Wednesday Editorials. Merriam-Webster’s definition of mandate: “An official order to do something.” One of the things sorely lacking in our current discourse is clarity of terms. A mandate requires a certain action, in the situation under discussion wearing masks at school. But you do not comply with the definition of the term when you add the corollary “but let parents opt out.” Then it is not a mandate.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
City
Midlothian, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Tarrant County, TX
Health
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Business Insider

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade asks why Biden won't 'yell' at Black voters 'who put him in office' to get the COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the Fox News host Brian Kilmeade complained about Biden and Black voters, specifically. Kilmeade said only doctors should promote the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce hesitancy. The host blamed Biden for not doing more to encourage more Black Americans to get vaccinated. The "Fox & Friends" cohost Brian Kilmeade...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Washington Post

Some striking numbers on the unvaccinated among us

There are valid debates to be had about whether the federal or even state governments should mandate coronavirus vaccines (which, despite what you might have heard, is still not the Biden administration’s actual policy). There is considerably less real debate about whether virtually anything else would do the trick in...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Dallas News

Plano city leaders studying federal vaccine mandate

Plano city leaders are among those in North Texas trying to interpret a vaccine mandate announced last week by the Biden administration. In an email response, Plano Mayor John Muns’ office stated that the issue is currently under legal review by the city. The federal plan requires companies with more...
PLANO, TX
Fox News

Congress exempt from Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden’s executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines among all federal workers does not apply to members of Congress, the federal court system or their staffers. Biden’s order Thursday mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among federal workers and contractors drops the option of regular testing and allows only some religious and disability exemptions. The order applies only to employees of the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches of government, the White House confirmed to Fox News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
texasbreaking.com

Tarrant County To Offer Financial Incentives For COVID-19 Vaccinations

The commissioners from Tarrant County are currently considering offering financial incentives to strengthen the call for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a report said. During a meeting between the Tarrant County commissioners Tuesday morning, they proposed implementing a reward program that would offer people some financial incentive if they...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialization#Covid 19#Billionaires#Red Oak#Tarrant#Oak Cliff Crises#Dallas Morning News
Washington Missourian

County commission rejects Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Franklin County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution opposing “in the strongest possible terms” a “government mandated vaccination.”. The resolution mentions President Joe Biden’s decision to direct the Occupational Safety Hazard Administration to develop an emergency temporary standard to give businesses with 100 or more employees the option to either require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for employees. It is estimated the directive will impact more than 80 million workers.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
WFAA

COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 20 new deaths

There were 20 new COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County Wednesday, according to Tarrant County Public Health. The people who died ranged in age from a Fort Worth man in his 20s to a Richland Hills woman in her 80s. There have now been 4,047 COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Dallas News

Dallas County reports 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 21 COVID-19 deaths

Dallas County reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. Of the new cases, 816 were confirmed and 184 were probable. The numbers bring the county’s overall case total to 372,656, including 317,774 confirmed and 54,882 probable. The death toll is 4,474. The average number of new...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
telegraphherald.com

Census: Relief programs critical in COVID crash

WASHINGTON — Massive government relief passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic moved millions of Americans out of poverty last year, even as the official poverty rate increased slightly, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday. The official poverty measure rose 1 percentage point in 2020, with 11.4% of Americans living in...
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Stimulus checks lowered poverty rate, despite pandemic unemployment, data shows

Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that federal stimulus payments kept more than 11 million people from falling into poverty despite massive job losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The Supplemental Poverty Measure, which takes into account government assistance programs not included in the official poverty...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy