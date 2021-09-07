CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afterpay believes a popular AUD stablecoin will appear soon

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian buy now, pay later giant Afterpay has told a Senate fintech committee that it believes a stablecoin based on the Australian dollar will appear soon. "There is currently no AUD-backed stablecoin with significant uptake. However, this is unlikely to remain true for long. An AUD-backed stablecoin would provide Australian cryptocurrency users and investors with an alternate store of value compared to the popular USD-denominated coins, with the associated benefits of blockchain technology," Afterpay told the Senate Select Committee on Australia as a Technology and Financial Centre in a submission.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aud#Aud Stablecoin#Senate#Australians#Usd#Cryptocurrencies#Mint New#Fiat#Non Fungible Tokens
