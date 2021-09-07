CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Australia

Lorraine Finlay’s appointment as human rights commissioner is a gobsmacking choice

By Rebecca Huntley
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LYXUv_0boTdOKO00

On Monday morning I woke to the “blink and you would have missed it” news that Murdoch University law lecturer Lorraine Finlay had been appointed as Australia’s new human rights commissioner. An important moment ushered in the previous afternoon, with no fanfare. No wonder. Among previous office holders have been senior lawyers, academics and public servants of real stature and renown. Most recently, the position has been held by Ed Santow, a former chief executive of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre.

The appointment of a relatively inexperienced legal academic to one of the highest legal positions in Australia’s public firmament is questionable. Finlay clearly has potential as a career academic, after doing the hard yards – maybe even as a politician, where preselection doesn’t depend on publication. But she’s just landed a hefty six-figure salary package that would satisfy most CEOs in any sector – and a privileged platform for making expert interventions nationally, and globally, on key questions related to Australia’s human rights performance. Her appointment represents a gobsmacking gear shift for Australia – into a nation where it appears in depth experience and expertise doesn’t matter much any more.

Australia is replete with more senior and expert academics, practitioners and advocates who I believe would have been better appointments as human rights commissioner. Including many lawyers with conservative, right-of-centre inclinations – the profession isn’t short of them. Perhaps they didn’t apply? Perhaps they did?

I don’t pretend for a moment that the general public gives a Highland fling about the Australian human rights commission or its commissioners (albeit even at the height of the federal government’s attack on the commission during the Gillian Triggs era only 9% of the population strongly disapproved of the commission and support for its abolition sits under 20%).

The effectiveness of the commission isn’t interesting to the public but it is in the public interest that it is both respected and has impact.

More today than ever before.

In the social research I do the public are becoming increasingly concerned about the tensions between individual freedoms and public safety. The pandemic has and is recalibrating the context for the usual discussions around human rights. What happens when a restaurant won’t allow its patrons service because they aren’t vaccinated? Can my employer fire me if I haven’t got a booster shot? Can questions around vaccination status be included in a job interview? This new territory requires the highest levels of expertise, intellect, communication and independent minded leadership Australia can produce.

Australia’s public institutions need to be as strong and capable as possible right now. We need to be able to have absolute confidence in them as we head into a future of intersecting, reinforcing political, environmental and economic crises. Consideration of human rights should sit at the centre of our response to these crises and a robust and independent discussion about them could help Australians make sense of the larger challenges ahead.

Without that we are adrift and the relevance of the commission in Australian public life is called into question.

Rebecca Huntley is a social researcher and consultant

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

The government is determined to keep National Cabinet's work a secret. This should worry us all

Earlier this month, the Morrison government introduced a bill to parliament that would amend the Freedom of Information Act to allow meetings of the National Cabinet to receive the same exemptions from releasing information to the public as the federal cabinet. The protection would be considerable. The bill would expand the definition of “cabinet” in the act to include the National Cabinet or one of its committees, and would redefine “minister” to include state ministers. The exemption would also cover not only National Cabinet meetings themselves, but a host of other bodies associated with it under the convoluted architecture for intergovernmental...
POLITICS
actionforex.com

RBA Meeting: No Right Choices for the Aussie

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will conclude its latest meeting at 04:30 GMT Tuesday. Markets are split on whether the central bank will stick to its taper plans or whether it will reverse that decision as lockdowns continue. The risks surrounding the aussie from this meeting seem tilted to the downside, as even a decision to push ahead with tapering might be seen as a policy mistake.
CHINA
dailytitan.com

Housing is a human right

Homelessness is an ongoing crisis in the United States, specifically in California. Yet, homeless individuals cannot be cast out as faceless wanderers with no home in sight. Housing should be a fundamental human right. Everyone deserves to be sheltered and secure, no matter their social status. It is unethical for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Triggs
Birmingham Star

Compulsory vaccination: what does human rights law say?

The UK government has opened consultations on mandatory vaccination for frontline health and social care staff in England. The plans could require vaccination against COVID-19 and flu for workers who come into contact with patients and those receiving care. A policy like this will have implications for the human rights...
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

Christian Children “Burned Beyond Recognition” by Jihadists in Nigeria

“Burned beyond recognition in the home burnings, according to community leader Sunday Bunu, was a 4-year-old girl, Timara Ishaya; a 5-year-old girl, Goodness Bala; an 8-year-old girl, Lovina Markus; a 13-year-old girl, Susana Ishaya; Halima Asabulu, 90; Sylvia Ajida, 56; Paulina Asabulu, 50; Deborah Asabulu, 37; Bridget Nathaniel, 20; boys killed were Ephraim Hosea, 9; Titus Bitrus, 13; Titus Ajida, 16; Silvanus Dauda, 17; Barnaba Hosea, 17; and Yunana Bitrus, 17; men killed were Yahanum Solomon, 18, and Babuka Bitrus, 75.”
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murdoch University#Highland#Australians
Daily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
WORLD
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Australia
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

One Of Russia's Top Human Rights Lawyers Flees To Georgia

One of Russia's top human rights lawyers, who is representing jailed journalist Ivan Safronov, has left the country after the authorities opened a case against him for allegedly disclosing classified information about his client's case. Ivan Pavlov wrote on Telegram on September 7 that he was in Georgia as 'restrictions...
GEORGIA STATE
FOXBusiness

NBC's planned Beijing Olympics coverage targeted by human rights groups

NBC and other broadcasters around the world are being asked to cancel their planned coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, according to a report. The Games are scheduled to begin Feb. 4. The request came from human rights groups who said they opposed China’s treatment of minorities, including...
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Belarus's Kalesnikava Shortlisted For Human Rights Prize

Jailed Belarusian opposition figure Maryya Kalesnikava has been shortlisted for the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize, which is awarded each year by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor 'outstanding' civil society work in the defense of human rights. The selection panel on August 31 shortlisted...
ADVOCACY
allthatsinteresting.com

The Angel Makers Of Nagyrév: The Women Who Poisoned Their Families In 1920s Hungary

In 1929, a mass poisoning plot was uncovered in a rural Hungarian town that saw 40 people murdered — and 34 women implicated as the so-called Angel Makers of Nagyrév. Between 1914 and 1929, a band of women now known as the Angel Makers of Nagyrév, Hungary, poisoned an estimated 40 men and children in their small village — though some estimate they killed closer to 300.
WORLD
arcamax.com

El Salvador's Democracy in Rapid Decline, Human Rights Watch Says

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is dismantling democratic institutions at a more alarming pace than former President Hugo Chavez did in Venezuela, according to Human Rights Watch. The group’s Executive Director for the Americas Jose Miguel Vivanco made the comments on Twitter, after the country’s top court last week ruled...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy