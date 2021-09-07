CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel strikes Gaza as Palestinians celebrate prison break

By LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8Ok9_0boTdNRf00

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Palestinians sent incendiary balloons into Israel in support of six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from an Israeli prison the day before.

Israeli forces were still scouring the country's north and the occupied West Bank for the escapees after the biggest prison break of its kind in decades.

Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the army statement. The army said the compound houses a cement factory used for building militant tunnels.

The strikes came in response to incendiary balloons launched by Gaza's ruling Hamas movement into Israeli territory, the army said. The devices were a show of support for the prison break, which Hamas and other Palestinian militants hailed as a heroic victory.

For Israel, the escape — through a secret tunnel, likely with outside help — marks an embarrassing security breach. The massive manhunt through Israel's north and the occupied West Bank continued on Tuesday as Jews celebrated Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year.

The prisoners appear to have gone into hiding after crawling through a narrow tunnel leading from the floor of their cell to a hole outside the prison walls.

The escape marked an awkward moment for Israel's new coalition government as it seeks to maintain calm after the deadly 11-day war with Hamas in May and amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Palestinians consider prisoners held by Israel to be heroes of their national cause, and many celebrated the escape on social media. Efforts to capture the six will likely draw attention to the Palestinian Authority’s security coordination with Israel, which is deeply unpopular among Palestinians.

“Every Palestinian prisoner wants freedom, and they have the right to seek out any path to freedom,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters Tuesday, without directly referring to the escape. He reiterated the PA's longstanding demand that Israel release all Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has erected roadblocks and is conducting patrols in the area. Israel’s Army Radio said 400 prisoners are being moved as a protective measure against any additional escape attempts.

It was the biggest Palestinian escape from an Israeli prison since 1987, when six militants from the Islamic Jihad group broke out of a heavily guarded prison in Gaza months before the outbreak of the first intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israel.

The six who escaped early Monday come from Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) away. The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority wields little control in the town, where militants in recent weeks have clashed with Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, which represents both former and current prisoners, identified the men as ranging in age from 26 to 49 years old.

The most well-known among them is Zakaria Zubeidi, 46, who was a prominent leader in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group affiliated with Fatah, during the second intifada from 2000-2005. He was later granted amnesty along with other Fatah-affiliated militants, but was arrested again in 2019 on what Israeli authorities said were new terror suspicions.

As a child, Zubeidi had been part of a children’s theater troupe in Jenin established by Arna Mer-Khamis, an Israeli rights activist, that was the subject of a 2004 documentary.

The other five prisoners were members of the Islamic Jihad militant group, and the prisoners’ group said four were serving life sentences.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the breakout a “grave incident” that required maximum effort by Israel’s various security branches.

The escape poses a dilemma for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz a week ago in the first high-level meeting between the two sides in years. Abbas has said he hopes to revive the peace process after more than a decade-long hiatus under former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

But Abbas’ Palestinian Authority is deeply unpopular. He canceled the first elections in 15 years in April when it appeared his Fatah party would suffer an embarrassing defeat. The PA was largely sidelined during the Gaza war in May, and it has cracked down on a wave of protests following the death of an activist in its custody in June.

PA security forces coordinate with Israel to target Hamas and other militants that both view as a threat. But any effort to help Israel re-arrest the escaped prisoners risks further undermining the PA in the eyes of Palestinians.

———

Follow Kellman on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Comments / 4

Related
The Jewish Press

Bennett: ‘Not Relevant’ to Meet with Palestinian Authority’s Mahmoud Abbas

In the wake of his meeting this week with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi – who firmly supports the “two-state solution,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media outlets on Tuesday night that he sees no point in meeting with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss a peace deal, or anything else.
MIDDLE EAST
Arkansas Online

Release terror suspects, Hamas tells Israel

TEL AVIV -- Aiming to capitalize on the mass euphoria after a Palestinian prisoner escape from an Israeli prison last week, Hamas has said that it will demand the release of the men who have been rearrested, and that, after a weekend of renewed rocket fire exchanges with Israel, it remained committed to fighting.
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Israeli Security Forces Bracing for Uptick in Terrorism

Israel’s combined security forces are stepping up their level of alert across the country following several terror attacks and ahead of a possible escalation in the terror attacks, and possibly another military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Israel Police dispatched enforcements of 2,000 policemen to Jerusalem after...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Mahmoud Abbas
Person
Benny Gantz
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns: Next Gaza Rocket Will Bring On ‘Very Violent’ Retaliation

Following the third night in a row of rockets shot at Israel and IDF response attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported Monday morning on a harsh message that Israel sent to the terrorist factions in the Strip through the Egyptians, warning that if the rocket launches continue, the response would be “very violent.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Herald

Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM -- Israeli aircraft struck a series of targets in the Gaza Strip early Monday in response to a series of rocket launches out of the Hamas-ruled territory. It was the third consecutive night of fighting between the enemies. Tensions have been heightened following last week's escape from an Israeli...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket fire, military says

JERUSALEM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Israel carried out air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday in response to Palestinian rocket fire into its territory, the Israeli military said. Tension between Israel and the Palestinians has risen over the past week, after six Palestinian militants escaped from a maximum security Israeli jail on Monday. Israeli forces have since captured four of the inmates. read more.
MILITARY
newschain

Israel carries out air strikes on Gaza after launch of incendiary balloons

Israel launched air strikes on what it said was a Hamas military site in the Gaza Strip, after incendiary balloons were sent into Israeli territory, the army said. Fighter jets on Tuesday struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the army statement.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Palestinian Authority#Israel Israeli#Gaza War#Hamas#Jews#Jewish#Pa#Army Radio#Islamic Jihad#Fatah#Twitter
Cleveland Jewish News

Manhunt underway after six Palestinian terrorists escape prison in northern Israel

A wide-scale manhunt was underway in Israel on Monday morning, after six Palestinians escaped from a high-security prison in the country’s north. The escapees were soon identified by authorities as members of terrorist groups. Five belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and one, named as Zakaria Zubeidi, was a former...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Four of six Palestinian prison escapees recaptured - Israel

Four of the six Palestinian inmates who escaped from a high-security jail earlier this week have been captured, Israeli police say. Two were found at a car park in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The other pair was seized near the city of Nazareth on Friday. A manhunt...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban leaders in bust-up at presidential palace, sources say

A major row broke out between leaders of the Taliban just days after they set up a new government in Afghanistan, senior Taliban officials told the BBC. Supporters of two rival factions reportedly brawled at the presidential palace in the capital Kabul. The argument appeared to centre on who did...
WORLD
CBS News

U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The Marines were warned an attack was coming and had a physical description of the suspected bomber, but in the crush of humanity outside the airport, they were unable to spot him. The explosion killed 13 U.S. service members and over 100 Afghans, and wounded at least 15 American service members, including Sutphen.
MILITARY
WEKU

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles Into Eastern Waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into waters off its eastern coast Wednesday afternoon, two days after claiming to have tested a newly developed missile in a resumption of its weapons displays after a six-month lull. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles...
MILITARY
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
ADVOCACY
ABC News

ABC News

397K+
Followers
101K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy