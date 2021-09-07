7 personal lessons that the mistakes made during my journey as an entrepreneur left me

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. All entrepreneurs have always liked to read about the entrepreneurship tips, advice and habits of successful entrepreneurs such as Rockefeller , Bill Gates , Jeff Bezos , Elon Musk , Henry Ford , among many more, and of course we began to have a certain passion for fill ourselves with inspirational books either to encourage us to take that great step of doing our business, or to not lose heart during the attempt.