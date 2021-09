The Business Council of New York State Inc. Company. In former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first State of the State address in 2011, he declared New York “open for business.”. The state had been hit hard by the Great Recession, it was facing a huge budget deficit and what he called an “economic crisis” in upstate. Cuomo sought to turn around New York’s high-tax reputation that was driving jobs and people away for warmer, less tax-burdened climates. He wanted to change that image and position himself as economic savior.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO