CABEI will fund the El Tornilitto Dam

By Esmond Harmon
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChairman of Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE), Dante Mossi, The company announced that it will fund the hydropower project Screw, On Villanueva, Cortes. “I would like to announce that we are very close to raising funds for the most important private investment, the Elijah Tornilitto Dam will dam off the Ula River and help alleviate flooding in the Sula Valley.Said the head of the regional banking system.

