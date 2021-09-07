CABEI will fund the El Tornilitto Dam

Literally, it translates to “The Shout”. Culturally, it carries a ton of weight. Historically, it has moved mountains. July 4th, 1776. We all know it marks the day of our independence from our previous king, and his country of Britain. That exact date is representative of the day our founding fathers officially declared our independence. We had fought some fights prior to it and had plenty more to fight afterward but, as of that day, (as far as early Americans were concerned), we no longer fell under concern of “The Brits”.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 10 HOURS AGO