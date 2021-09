By the time there is a bill for anesthesiologist, the surgeon and all the other stuff they throw in I would not be surprised if he was in the 5-8K range. I recently had to have a minor emergency surgery and had already met my deductible with very good insurance and it still cost me close to 3K out of pocket. My actual procedure was less than an hour. Will his surgery be outpatient or will there be any time as an admitted patient?

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 HOURS AGO