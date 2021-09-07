CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar's shadow government calls for nationwide uprising

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

BANGKOK -- Myanmar's National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt 'œin every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time' against the military-installed government and declared a so-called 'state of emergency." A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.

