Myanmar's shadow government calls for nationwide uprising
BANGKOK -- Myanmar's National Unity Government, an underground body coordinating resistance to the military regime, on Tuesday called for a nationwide uprising. The shadow government's acting president Duwa Lashi La called for revolt 'œin every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time' against the military-installed government and declared a so-called 'state of emergency." A video of his speech was posted on Facebook.www.dailyherald.com
