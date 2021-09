Hong Kong Park is a public urban park in the heart of central Hong Kong. The park covers an area of roughly 80,000 square meters, and was built in 1991 at a cost of HK$398 million. It is a carefully designed and curated park that blends both greenery, gardens, and open spaces with modern design elements for an outdoor oasis that blends seamlessly with the ultra urban city around it. As one of the largest and most populated cities in the world, locals and tourists take advantage of this lush green space in the heart of the city to relax, enjoy some fresh air, stroll around the grounds, or take in the local wildlife.

