IDF fighter jets struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night in response to a rocket fired from Gaza into Israeli territory, the Israeli army reported. The rocket was the second fired from Gaza on Sunday night, the third consecutive night of rocket-fire from the Hamas-controlled territory, according to the IDF. All the rockets were downed mid-flight by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system, said the IDF.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO