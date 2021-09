The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 80th Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Seth, an Egyptian deity with a rather extensive history full of martial and familial conflict. During the height of Egyptian power, Seth was seen as a god of foreigners, though the Greeks later perceived him as an antagonistic, evil being. This altered perception can likely be due to his association with foreigners, who could have been seen as dangerous from natives and the like.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO