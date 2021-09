As the year winds down to the last few months, the inevitable wave of game releases is upon us. As Nintendo’s releases follow suit, there’s only a handful of upcoming titles this holiday season. With only a few weeks away from Metroid Dread’s launch, Nintendo is priming their upcoming release quite well. With plenty of trailers and information-building hype, their latest look gives a much more in-depth analysis. Developed by Mercury Steam, the title follows the aesthetic of their last game, Metroid: Samus Returns. The new look gives a fresh idea of what the gameplay in Metroid Dread will be like. The new trailer also features some spoilers for certain upgrades and areas in the game. Posted to Twitter this morning was a Metroid Dread trailer showcasing some of the abilities and tools Metroid’s Samus will have at her disposal.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO