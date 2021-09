I love the idea of coffee-based cocktails. It’s a basic drink that can be hot or cold along with a splash of some spirits. I have created some coffee-based cocktails and I find the process is fun. I can easily tweak the cocktail to make it more of what I want to taste at that moment. It’s easy to make because the coffee base is something almost everyone has. Add in some favorite spirits– or some new ones that might have an unusual presentation– and voila’.. a cocktail that rivals that of your favorite bar. (And if you hate it, you don’t mind tossing it nearly as much as the one you had in a bar).

