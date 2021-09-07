Tuesday briefing: ‘We cannot expect NHS to recover alone’

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK's four chief medical officers are due to make a decision within days over whether healthy children aged 12-15 should be vaccinated. The government believes there is a "strong case" to do so, a source has told the BBC. But JCVI scientists decided against recommending the measure on Friday, saying that offering the jab to pupils provided only "marginal gains". Millions of children are returning to the classroom for the autumn term, and the rate of transmission will be a key consideration for the chief medical officers. Meanwhile, how are schools being kept Covid-safe this term?

KIDS ・ 12 DAYS AGO