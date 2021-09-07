CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday briefing: ‘We cannot expect NHS to recover alone’

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning, I’m Virginia Harrison and these are today’s top stories. Boris Johnson is poised to unveil his long-awaited plan to fix the “broken” social care system to MPs later today. The prime minister will tell mutinous MPs that the healthcare system is in crisis and they “cannot expect it to recover alone” as he faces a growing “red wall” rebellion over tax rises. Johnson will today frame the tax increase – which could raise up to £10bn a year with a 1.25% rise in national insurance contributions for employers and employees – as essential to combat the NHS waiting list crisis.

Covid-19: Jabs for children decision due in days, and can the NHS cope?

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Saturday. We'll have another update for you tomorrow. The UK's four chief medical officers are due to make a decision within days over whether healthy children aged 12-15 should be vaccinated. The government believes there is a "strong case" to do so, a source has told the BBC. But JCVI scientists decided against recommending the measure on Friday, saying that offering the jab to pupils provided only "marginal gains". Millions of children are returning to the classroom for the autumn term, and the rate of transmission will be a key consideration for the chief medical officers. Meanwhile, how are schools being kept Covid-safe this term?
Thursday morning UK news briefing: New NHS executives on 'mega salaries'

The timing is stark. Amid mounting fears that the £36 billion healthcare tax rise will not be spent prudently, it has emerged that the NHS is hiring an army of 42 new executives on salaries of up to £270,000 each. More than £9 million will be spent employing dozens of...
Sturgeon issues plea to Johnson over Universal Credit uplift

Nicola Sturgeon has issued a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to end the Universal Credit uplift. The Scottish first minister said the move risked pushing tens of thousands of people into poverty. During the Covid-19 pandemic, £20 was added to each weekly payment of Universal Credit -...
Javid: Valneva vaccine would not have got UK approval

A Covid-19 vaccine slated to be made in Scotland by French firm Valneva would not have gained UK regulatory approval, health secretary Sajid Javid has said. Mr Javid was speaking in parliament the day after the UK government scrapped a deal for Valneva's Covid-19 vaccine. The UK had about 100...
Wednesday briefing: ‘Plan B’ to protect NHS from winter surge

Greetings from me, Warren Murray, on this first Wednesday of the week. Between 2,000 and 7,000 people a day could be hospitalised with Covid in England next month unless the government urgently implements a “basket of measures”, government scientific advisers have warned. Boris Johnson has confirmed that Covid passports, the return of mandatory mask-wearing and advice to work from home are only the government’s “plan B” if the NHS is at risk of being overwhelmed.
Government to unveil COVID-19 booster campaign as part of NHS winter plan

Prime minister Boris Johnson will set out the plans this afternoon in a statement to the House of Commons and at a Downing Street press conference. Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid will also make a statement. Reports suggest the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will back...
England to offer COVID-19 jabs to 12- to 15-year-olds

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi has announced that children aged 12- to 15-years-old in England will be offered a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The rollout comes following advice from the four UK chief medical officers as well as the recommendation of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Boris Johnson will show ‘absence of basic humanity’ if he cuts Universal Credit, Nicola Sturgeon says

Boris Johnson will display an “absence of basic humanity” if he allows the planned cut to Universal Credit to go ahead, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.Scotland’s first minister used her closing speech at the SNP conference to question how Mr Johnson’s conscience could allow him to end the £20-a-week uplift brought in at the start of the pandemic – which she described as the “biggest overnight reduction” to a social security payment since the 1930s.Despite facing a sizeable Tory revolt over the plans, which have been opposed by six former work and pensions secretaries including Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the...
Prime Minister backs Priti Patel over ministerial code breach allegation

The Prime Minister has backed the Home Secretary over allegations she breached the ministerial code, saying she has done nothing wrong. Labour accused Priti Patel of being “reckless” and a “serial offender” in breaching the ministerial code after allegations involving a meeting between a billionaire Tory donor and British Airways.
Health secretary hints PCR tests may be scrapped

The health secretary Sajid Javid has hinted that cheaper lateral flow tests will replace the current expensive PCR regime in a shake-up of international travel rules. And the prime minister has said news about simplifying the traffic light system and making testing less onerous will come “shortly”. The government’s Global...
Covid: Shaken to the core, can the NHS cope this winter?

With autumn arriving, the NHS is bracing itself for a tough few months. Covid, plus the return of normal winter illnesses and a growing backlog, could stretch the NHS to its limit. How well equipped is the NHS for what is coming?. How busy are hospitals?. Hospitals have had to...
Sorry, but I can’t help feeling cynical about the Tories’ new LGBT business champion

The Tories have appointed a new LGBT business champion and the gays are supposed to be happy about it.Minister for women and equalities Liz Truss announced on 10 September that Iain Anderson, Conservative Party insider and executive chairman of public relations firm Cicero, had been selected for the new post.According to a statement released by the government confirming the new role, the appointment will focus on “reducing workplace discrimination”.There’s no disputing that LGBT+ people continue to face discrimination and harassment in the workplace. A 2018 study by Stonewall revealed that over a third (35 per cent) of LGBT+ people...
Robert Jenrick sacked as housing secretary in Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has left the government as the latest casualty of Boris Johnson’s reshuffle.Mr Jenrick’s position has been precarious for some time since he was forced last year to admit that his decision to grant planning permission to a controversial development had been unlawful.And a centrepiece of his policy agenda was undermined at the weekend as it emerged his planning reforms were being rewritten to stave off a backbench Tory rebellion.Announcing his dismissal on Twitter, Mr Jenrick said: “It’s been a huge privilege to serve as Secretary of State at MHCLG (Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government).“Thank...
