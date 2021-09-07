Tuesday briefing: ‘We cannot expect NHS to recover alone’
Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and these are today’s top stories. Boris Johnson is poised to unveil his long-awaited plan to fix the “broken” social care system to MPs later today. The prime minister will tell mutinous MPs that the healthcare system is in crisis and they “cannot expect it to recover alone” as he faces a growing “red wall” rebellion over tax rises. Johnson will today frame the tax increase – which could raise up to £10bn a year with a 1.25% rise in national insurance contributions for employers and employees – as essential to combat the NHS waiting list crisis.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0