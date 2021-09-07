Hartle is this week's 'Most Wanted'
Here's this week's "Most Wanted" from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. Name: Robert M. Hartle Jr. Wanted for: Failing to appear for plea court on, first warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use and summary count of drunkenness prohibited, and, second warrant, misdemeanor count of marijuana — small amount personal use, misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and summary count of public drunkenness and similar conduct.www.meadvilletribune.com
