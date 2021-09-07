Molloy College tests mobile solar tech with Biacomm

Many young adults are packing up and leaving their college towns for good, while a new set of students are just starting their undergraduate or graduate school journey. Every one of these students enters a financial reality that many older Americans never had to face. The rising cost of tuition is causing those entering college to take a closer look at the effect on their long-term finances, especially as they observe many recent graduates who are entering the workforce saddled with significant debt.

