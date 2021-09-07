Molloy College tests mobile solar tech with Biacomm
Molloy College is helping to test a high quality mobile solar technology built by Biacomm on its campus that could eventually replace diesel-powered devices. The Apollo Lighting Tower is a trailer-style unit with a retractable 20-foot-tall mast from which LED lights are suspended that can illuminate a 100 s/f area. The tower will be used to produce light for nighttime road work on the highways, parking lots and other applications.nyrej.com
