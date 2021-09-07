CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Core Title Services facilitates cryptocurrency deals

 9 days ago

Lake Success, NY Core Title Services can now accept Bitcoin and select other cryptocurrencies for commercial and residential real estate purchases. The firm has engaged BitPay, one of the largest providers of cryptocurrency payment services in the world, to ensure the process is compliant, secure and easy for customers. For Core Title Services, BitPay will convert the buyer’s digital assets into U.S. dollars, which is then sent to the title company and the seller if they choose. Very few title companies nationwide have worked to be set up for this kind of capability.

IN THIS ARTICLE
