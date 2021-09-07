A Simple Little Box That Shoots Vibrant Photos: Sigma Fp L Review
The Sigma fp L is arguably one of the most innovative mirrorless cameras on the market. It's a stripped-down camera that, with accessories, allows photographers to build back only what is needed. It's got a lot: from grips to viewfinders and a hot shoe slot. Carrying on with the same body style as the original fp, the Sigma fp L adds a higher-resolution 61-megapixel sensor. The autofocus also gets a boost, and the camera houses more color profiles, along with other smaller tweaks.
