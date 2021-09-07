CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An efficient method to screen for the soil bacteria producing therapeutically effective antibiotics

By Hiroshi Hamamoto ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9315-7442
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe discovery of novel therapeutic antimicrobials has become an urgent issue in response to the global crisis of the spread of multi-drug-resistant bacteria. In this report, we propose an efficient screening method for antimicrobial agents with therapeutic potential from soil bacteria. With this method, colonies of the soil bacteria were formed first on agar plates containing only an extract of soil, followed by an overlay of soft agar containing the pathogens, an antibiotic target. Then, we selected the colonies that formed the inhibitory zones on soft agar and evaluated the therapeutic efficacy of their culture supernatants using a silkworm bacterial infection model. Using Staphylococcus aureus as an indicator strain to obtain bacteria that produce therapeutically effective antimicrobials, we succeeded in reducing the screening size by 20-fold compared to the conventional method. An analysis of 86 antibiotics producers identified in this study indicated that the majority belonged to Streptomyces sp. and Lysobacter sp., well-known producers of secondary metabolites. Besides, the presence of eight genera and 37 species among the identified species indicated the diversity of antibiotic producers. Based on the finding of our study, we propose this method as an efficient way to discover novel antimicrobial agents that are therapeutically effective.

Nature.com

Differential dopamine release by psychosis-generating and non-psychosis-generating addictive substances in the nucleus accumbens and dorsomedial striatum

Schizophrenia is associated with three main categories of symptoms; positive, negative and cognitive. Of these, only the positive symptoms respond well to treatment with antipsychotics. Due to the lack of effect of antipsychotics on negative symptoms, it has been suggested that while the positive symptoms are related to a hyperdopaminergic state in associative striatum, the negative symptoms may be a result of a reduced dopamine (DA) activity in the nucleus accumbens (nAc). Drug abuse is common in schizophrenia, supposedly alleviating negative symptomatology. Some, but not all, drugs aggravate psychosis, tentatively due to differential effects on DA activity in striatal regions. Here this hypothesis was tested in rats by using a double-probe microdialysis technique to simultaneously assess DA release in the nAc and associative striatum (dorsomedial striatum; DMS) following administration of the psychosis-generating substances amphetamine (0.5 mg/kg), cocaine (15 mg/kg) and Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC, 3 mg/kg), and the generally non-psychosis-generating substances ethanol (2.5 g/kg), nicotine (0.36 mg/kg) and morphine (5 mg/kg). The data show that amphetamine and cocaine produce identical DA elevations both in the nAc and DMS, whereas nicotine increases DA in nAc only. Ethanol and morphine both increased DMS DA, but weaker and in a qualitatively different way than in nAc, suggesting that the manner in which DA is increased might be important to the triggering of psychosis. THC elevated DA in neither region, indicating that the pro-psychotic effects of THC are not related to DA release. We conclude that psychosis-generating substances affect striatal DA release differently than non-psychosis-generating substances.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
EurekAlert

New therapeutic method combined with synthetic CDK4/6 inhibitors for refractory cancers

The RB1 tumor suppressor gene*1) protein antagonizes uncontrolled growth of cancer by suppressing cell cycle progression but its function is repressed in most cancers. CDK4/6*2) represses this function by phosphorylating RB1. In contrast, drugs that inhibit CDK4/6 inhibit the phosphorylation of RB1 and restore the cancer-suppressing function of RB1. However, since it was difficult to achieve a sufficient therapeutic effect by a single administration of a synthetic CDK4/6 inhibitor, development of a combination therapy that maximizes the function of the drug has been awaited.
CANCER
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Itaconic acid exerts anti-inflammatory and antibacterial effects via promoting pentose phosphate pathway to produce ROS

Itaconic acid is produced by immune responsive gene 1 (IRG1)-coded enzyme in activated macrophages and known to play an important role in metabolism and immunity. In this study, mechanism of itaconic acid functioning as an anti-inflammatory metabolite was investigated with molecular biology and immunology techniques, by employing IRG1-null (prepared with CRISPR) and wild-type macrophages. Experimental results showed that itaconic acid significantly promoted the pentose phosphate pathway (PPP), which subsequently led to significantly higher NADPH oxidase activity and more reactive oxygen species (ROS) production. ROS production increased the expression of anti-inflammatory gene A20, which in turn decreased the production of inflammatory cytokines IL-6, IL-1β and TNF-α. NF-κB, which can up-regulate A20, was also vital in controlling IRG1 and itaconic acid involved immune-modulatory responses in LPS-stimulated macrophage in this study. In addition, itaconic acid inhibited the growth of Salmonella typhimurium in cell through increasing ROS production from NADPH oxidase and the hatching of Schistosoma japonicum eggs in vitro. In short, this study revealed an alternative mechanism by which itaconic acid acts as an anti-inflammatory metabolite and confirmed the inhibition of bacterial pathogens with itaconic acid via ROS in cell. These findings provide the basic knowledge for future biological applications of itaconic acid in anti-inflammation and related pathogens control.
SCIENCE
APS Physics

Bacteria That Shove Harder, Move Further

Simulations show that the harder bacteria in a swarm push against one another, the more likely they are to go on long “walks.”. Swarms of bacteria seem to house miscreants. In such dense clusters, bacteria push and shove against each other like concertgoers in a mosh pit. Statistical physics models predict that individual bacteria shouldn’t be able to burst through the crowd and diffuse long distances, yet, bafflingly, some bacteria do exactly that. Now, using simulations, Siddhartha Mukherjee and colleagues at the International Centre for Theoretical Sciences of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, India, have come up with a possible cause for this unexpected behavior: The push of the bacteria against one another can, if it is strong enough, change the flow pattern within the colony such that this “super” diffusion can happen [1].
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: ZCCHC3 is a co-sensor of cGAS for dsDNA recognition in innate immune response

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-05559-w, published online 22 August 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the listed sequences for GADPH, ISG56, IL-6 and RIG-I in Supplementary Table 1. The labelled orientations of primer sequences for GADPH were also incorrect. The Rantes primers were incorrectly included in the original Supplementary Table 1.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New research improves screening efficiency for type 1 diabetes

Melbourne researchers have led a global collaboration to develop a simplified blood test that increases the overall screening efficiency for type 1 diabetes (T1D). As a disease that requires lifelong treatment of insulin, T1D can affect individuals of all ages. Current screening methods to identify those who are at risk are costly and logistically difficult.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pv-magazine.com

Designer bacteria for energy storage

Beyond the batteries that will represent the bulk of the energy storage capacity needed to keep the energy transition moving forward, a variety of other chemical conversion processes promises to address needs for long-term energy storage, as well as a range of other smaller scale use cases in chemical production and other areas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Study on the hydrothermal coupling characteristics of polyurethane insulation boards slope protection structure incorporating phase change effect

The canals are essential for agricultural irrigation, shipping and industry as important hydraulic infrastructure. In the seasonal freeze regions, the water conveyance canals are damaged due to the effects of freeze–thaw cycles. The freeze depth of soil in the water transfer canal varies considerably due to changes in temperature and water content. This paper compared the relationship of freeze depth, temperature and water content by field tests and numerical calculation methods by incorporating phase change. The results from present study showed that the decrease in temperature causes the water in the soil to freeze, the ice front migrated downwards, and the water in soil below ice front gradually migrated towards the ice front resulting in a large difference in water content of the soil before and after freezing. The Polyurethane insulation board + Concrete board slope structure (PC) as an insulation slope structure was proposed in this paper to mitigate the effect of freezing and thawing on the water conveyance canals. The freeze depth decreased significantly under the protective effect. In addition, this paper compared the anti-frost effect of different thicknesses of polyurethane insulation boards, and the results provided a reference for the anti-frost design of water conveyance canals.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Group 2 innate lymphoid cells can engulf and destroy bacteria

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) are now known to play prominent roles in many inflammatory responses involving the production of Th2-type cytokines, which contribute to parasitic infections, tissue repair, and metabolic homeostasis [1]. More recently, it has emerged that ILC2s may act as antigen-presenting cells, although corresponding evidence of phagocytic activity of these cells is currently scarce [2, 3]. Herein, we investigated whether ILC2s can phagocytose bacteria, through in vitro experiments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Corrosion mitigation of mild steel in hydrochloric acid solution using grape seed extract

Plant extracts have gained a lot of attention due to their ecofriendly nature for corrosion inhibition. In this study, we examined the inhibition performance of grape seed extract as an eco-environmental inhibitor for mild steel in hydrochloric acid medium. Electrochemical impedance spectroscopy, potentiodynamic polarization, and electrochemical noise techniques were employed to study mild steel's electrochemical behavior in the hydrochloric acid solutions containing grape seed extract. Results depicted that grape seed extract could successfully inhibit the corrosion of mild steel. Besides, water droplet contact angle, field-emission scanning electron microscopy coupled with energy dispersive spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy, and atomic force microscopy were utilized to study the surface of mild steel specimens after dipping in acidic solutions. Electrochemical impedance results showed a corrosion efficiency of about 88% in 300 ppm of grape seed extract. Also, results revealed more compact corrosion products with improved integrity in the presence of grape seed, which confirmed electrochemical test results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Myc determines the functional age state of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells

Like many adult stem cell populations, the capacity of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells (OPCs) to proliferate and differentiate is substantially impaired with aging. Previous work has shown that tissue-wide transient expression of the pluripotency factors Oct4, Sox2, Klf4 and c-Myc extends lifespan and enhances somatic cell function. Here we show that just one of these factors, c-Myc, is sufficient to determine the age state of OPC: c-Myc expression in aged OPCs drives their functional rejuvenation, while its inhibition in neonatal OPCs induces an aged-like phenotype, as determined by in vitro assays and transcriptome analysis. Increasing c-Myc expression in aged OPCs in vivo restores their proliferation and differentiation capacity, thereby enhancing regeneration in an aged central nervous system environment. Our results directly link Myc to cellular activity and cell age state, with implications for understanding regeneration in the context of aging, and provide important insights into the biology of stem cell aging.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Changes in muscle ultrasound for the diagnosis of intensive care unit acquired weakness in critically ill patients

To test diagnostic accuracy of changes in thickness (TH) and cross-sectional area (CSA) of muscle ultrasound for diagnosis of intensive care unit acquired weakness (ICU-AW). Fully conscious patients were subjected to muscle ultrasonography including measuring the changes in TH and CSA of biceps brachii (BB) muscle, vastus intermedius (VI) muscle, and rectus femoris (RF) muscles over time. 37 patients underwent muscle ultrasonography on admission day, day 4, day 7, and day 10 after ICU admission, Among them, 24 were found to have ICW-AW. Changes in muscle TH and CSA of RF muscle on the right side showed remarkably higher ROC-AUC and the range was from 0.734 to 0.888. Changes in the TH of VI muscle had fair ROC-AUC values which were 0.785 on the left side and 0.779 on the right side on the 10th day after ICU admission. Additionally, Sequential Organ Failure Assessment (SOFA), Acute Physiology, and Chronic Health Evaluation II (APACHE II) scores also showed good discriminative power on the day of admission (ROC-AUC 0.886 and 0.767, respectively). Ultrasonography of changes in muscles, especially in the TH of VI muscle on both sides and CSA of RF muscle on the right side, presented good diagnostic accuracy. However, SOFA and APACHE II scores are better options for early ICU-AW prediction due to their simplicity and time efficiency.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Chromatin remodeling due to degradation of citrate carrier impairs osteogenesis of aged mesenchymal stem cells

Aging is accompanied by a general decline in the function of many cellular pathways. However, whether these are causally or functionally interconnected remains elusive. Here, we study the effect of mitochondrial–nuclear communication on stem cell aging. We show that aged mesenchymal stem cells exhibit reduced chromatin accessibility and lower histone acetylation, particularly on promoters and enhancers of osteogenic genes. The reduced histone acetylation is due to impaired export of mitochondrial acetyl-CoA, owing to the lower levels of citrate carrier (CiC). We demonstrate that aged cells showed enhanced lysosomal degradation of CiC, which is mediated via mitochondrial-derived vesicles. Strikingly, restoring cytosolic acetyl-CoA levels either by exogenous CiC expression or via acetate supplementation, remodels the chromatin landscape and rescues the osteogenesis defects of aged mesenchymal stem cells. Collectively, our results establish a tight, age-dependent connection between mitochondrial quality control, chromatin and stem cell fate, which are linked together by CiC.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Terahertz time-domain ellipsometry with high precision for the evaluation of GaN crystals with carrier densities up to 10 cm

Gallium nitride (GaN) is one of the most technologically important semiconductors and a fundamental component in many optoelectronic and power devices. Low-resistivity GaN wafers are in demand and actively being developed to improve the performance of vertical GaN power devices necessary for high-voltage and high-frequency applications. For the development of GaN devices, nondestructive characterization of electrical properties particularly for carrier densities in the order of 1019 cm−3 or higher is highly favorable. In this study, we investigated GaN single crystals with different carrier densities of up to 1020 cm−3 using THz time-domain ellipsometry in reflection configuration. The p- and s-polarized THz waves reflected off the GaN samples are measured and then corrected based on the analysis of multiple waveforms measured with a rotating analyzer. We show that performing such analysis leads to a ten times higher precision than by merely measuring the polarization components. As a result, the carrier density and mobility parameters can be unambiguously determined even at high conductivities.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Characterization of TGFβ-specific CD4T cells through the modulation of TGFβ expression in malignant myeloid cells

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Transforming growth factor beta (TGFβ) is a pleiotropic cytokine with functions related to angiogenesis, tumor suppression, and immune tolerance [1]. TGFβ is involved in tumor immune escape and is a target for cancer immune therapy [1]. We have reported that healthy donors and cancer patients harbor CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) that are specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes and that these CD8+ CTLs kill malignant myeloid cells in a TGFβ-dependent manner [2]. We also found that T cells specific to the TGFβ-derived epitope TGFβ141–160 (REAVPEPVLLSRAELRLLRL, or TGFβ-15) that were expanded from a patient with cancer contained both CD4+ and CD8+ TGFβ-15-specific T cells. The presence of CD4+ subsets, such as Th1 and Th9 cells, is important to antitumor immunity and has been shown to increase the efficacy of PD-L1/PD-1 immune checkpoint therapy [3, 4]. Hence, we set out to characterize CD4+ T cells that were specific to TGFβ-derived epitopes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Eosinophilic vacuolated tumor (EVT) of kidney demonstrates sporadic TSC/MTOR mutations: next-generation sequencing multi-institutional study of 19 cases

A distinct renal tumor has recently been described as “high-grade oncocytic renal tumor” and “sporadic renal cell carcinoma with eosinophilic and vacuolated cytoplasm”. The Genitourinary Pathology Society (GUPS) consensus proposed a unifying name “eosinophilic vacuolated tumor” (EVT) for this emerging entity. In this multi-institutional study, we evaluated 19 EVTs, particularly their molecular features and mutation profile, using next-generation sequencing. All cases were sporadic and none of the patients had a tuberous sclerosis complex. There were 8 men and 11 women, with a mean age of 47 years (median 50; range 15–72 years). Average tumor size was 4.3 cm (median 3.8 cm; range 1.5–11.5 cm). All patients with available follow-up data (18/19) were alive and without evidence of disease recurrence or progression during the follow-up, ranging from 12 to 198 months (mean 56.3, median 41.5 months). The tumors were well circumscribed, but lacked a well-formed capsule, had nested to solid growth, focal tubular architecture, and showed ubiquitous, large intracytoplasmic vacuoles, round to oval nuclei, and prominent nucleoli. Immunohistochemically, cathepsin K, CD117, CD10, and antimitochondrial antigen were expressed in all cases. Other positive stains included: PAX8, AE1/AE3 and CK18. CK7 was typically restricted only to rare scattered cells. Vimentin, HMB45, melan-A, and TFE3 were negative in all cases. All tumors showed retained SDHB. All cases (19/19) showed non-overlapping mutations of the mTOR pathway genes: TSC1 (4), TSC2 (7), and MTOR (8); one case with MTOR mutation showed a coexistent RICTOR missense mutation. Low mutational rates were found in all samples (ranged from 0 to 6 mutations/Mbp). Microsatellite instability and copy number variations were not found in any of the 17 analyzable cases. EVT represents an emerging renal entity that shows a characteristic and readily identifiable morphology, consistent immunohistochemical profile, indolent behavior, and mutations in either TSC1, TSC2, or MTOR genes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effects of brief sodium fluoride treatments on the growth of early and mature cariogenic biofilms

Although fluoride has been widely used as a preventive agent for dental caries, the effects of fluoride on the activities of biofilms in different stages of cariogenic biofilm formation are less studied. This study was designed to investigate the antibiofilm activity of sodium fluoride during the early and mature stages of Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans) biofilm formation. S. mutans biofilms were formed on saliva-coated hydroxyapatite disks. In the early (0–46 h) and mature (46–94 h) biofilm stages, the biofilms were treated with different concentrations of fluoride (250, 500, 1000, 2000 ppm; 5 times in total, 1 min/treatment). Acidogenicity, dry weight, colony-forming units (CFUs), water-soluble/insoluble extracellular polysaccharides (EPSs), and intracellular polysaccharides were analysed, and confocal laser scanning microscopy images were obtained of the two stages of biofilms to determine antibiofilm activities of fluoride at varying concentrations during the formation of early and mature biofilms. In the early stages of cariogenic biofilm formation, test groups with all fluoride concentrations significantly inhibited the growth of S. mutans biofilms. The antibiofilm and anti-EPS formation activities of the brief fluoride treatments increased with a concentration-dependent pattern. At the mature biofilm stage, only the 2000 ppm fluoride treatment group significantly inhibited biofilm accumulation, activity, and intracellular/extracellular polysaccharide content compared with those of the control and other fluoride treatment groups. The antimicrobial effect of fluoride treatment on the growth of S. mutans biofilms was linked with the stage of cariogenic biofilm formation. The inhibition of S. mutans biofilm growth by fluoride treatment was easier in the early formation stage than in the mature stage. Fluoride treatment in the early stage of cariogenic biofilm formation may be an effective approach to controlling cariogenic biofilm development and preventing dental caries.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists discover mechanism of bone growth

In a study published in Cell Stem Cell, the research group led by Dr. Zhou Bo from the Center for Excellence in Molecular Cell Science, Shanghai Institute of Biochemistry and Cell Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported the transition of skeletal progenitor during postnatal bone growth. Postnatal bone...
SCIENCE

