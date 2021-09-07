Psychonauts 2 – Scavenger Hunt Guide

After returning to Ulzebek after completing the Bound and Determined mission in Tales of Arise you can pick up the sub-quest The Hunt for New Arms from Dyron outside the inn. This quest will task you with collecting three stone fragments. While these fragments are needed to complete the quest, they are also needed to upgrade your weapons, so it’s good to know where and how to get them whether you are doing the sub-quest or trying to improve your arsenal. This guide will show you where to find and how to get Stone Fragments in Tales of Arise.

