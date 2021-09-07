The In-Person SATELLITE 2021 Conference and Exhibition Kicks off Today

Aaronia, the specialist for low and high-frequency measurement technology, extends the successful Aaronia broadband antenna series OmniLOG by the OmniLOG PRO Antennas. Aaronia offers the new series in eight versions. What they all have in common is that they consist of a frequency-optimised ultra-wideband antenna that can also be used as a transmitting antenna (1W or 100W). Due to their extremely high bandwidth of up to 18 GHz, only one antenna is required for complete frequency monitoring. Broadband monitoring solutions (conference room monitoring, direction finding, spectrum monitoring, multi-band monitoring, etc.) become child's play. Antenna switching with the associated antenna forest is a thing of the past. Due to its optional transmission power of up to 100W, broadband transmission applications up to reactive jamming are also possible.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO