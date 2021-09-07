Siddiqui and Sommer join PWGC Engineering Unit
Bohemia, NY According to PWGC’s Engineering Unit, Hajera Siddiqui and Tim Sommer, IE, have joined the firm as staff engineers. Siddiqui, a recent Worcester Polytechnic Institute graduate, will assist with documentation preparation and management. Her focus will be geothermal planning, cost estimating, installation oversight, geothermal modeling, building energy modeling, mechanical valve specification for piping systems and networks, water well design (irrigation, potable, geothermal, types of wells) and creation of plans and specifications, variable frequency drive, electrical conduit sizing for pumps, and working with local utilities to obtain rebates for clients that are implementing geothermal systems.nyrej.com
