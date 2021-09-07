Is a Patriot League Two-Peat on The Horizon For Lehigh?
(Photo Courtesy of Lehigh Athletics) In both 2018 and 2019 Lehigh reached the Patriot League title, only to fall and see their NCAA Tournament hopes cut short. Following a shortened 2020 season, the Mountain Hawks found themselves back in the Patriot League championship, and while Lehigh grabbed the conference’s NCAA AQ spot as the Patriot League champions it will always be followed by an asterisk due to Loyola having to forfeit.lacrossebucket.com
