Is a Patriot League Two-Peat on The Horizon For Lehigh?

Just 8 days into the 2021 season, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker matched his win total for last season, and doubled the number in the win column for his MSU career. Game 3 of this season will be far more of a test for the new-look Spartans than were their first 2. Northwestern isn’t the team it was last season, and Youngstown State didn’t have the firepower to keep up with the up-and-coming Michigan State offense. Neither team really put up much of a fight.

