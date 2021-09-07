Stat Pack: How Indian goal scorers, from IM Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri, have fared in the SAFF Championship?

The international break has not been without its share of off-the-field storylines (more on that in a bit), but on the pitch, the Seattle Sounders have been well represented, with the results by-and-large positive. The last round of matches are already underway, and several Sounders will be in action through Thursday evening. When — and how much — they play will determine their availability for Saturday’s midday matchup with Minnesota United.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO