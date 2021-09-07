CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Stat Pack: How Indian goal scorers, from IM Vijayan to Sunil Chhetri, have fared in the SAFF Championship?

By Goal.com
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet us take a look at all Indian goal scorers in SAFF Championship over the years... The 2021 SAFF Championship will kick off on October 1 in Maldives. India will be vying for the title along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and hosts Maldives. However, Bhutan has refrained from participating due to travel restrictions imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, whereas Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA since April 7, 2021, due to third-party interference.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

How are India's rivals preparing for the SAFF Championship?

While India and Nepal are playing friendlies, a couple of countries are travelling to Qatar... The 2021 SAFF Championship will be held in Maldives from October 1 to 16. This will be the 13th edition of the biennial international men's football championship. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was postponed from 2020 to September 2021, which was again rescheduled to October, after Bangladesh withdrew from hosting it.
FIFA
KBUR

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes top men’s career international goal scorer

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 110th international goal to overtake Iran’s Ali Daei as the top men’s career international goal scorer. Ronaldo’s record mark arrived in the 89th minute of Portugal’s World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. He added his 111th international goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time, leading his side to a 2-1 comeback win.
SOCCER
goal.com

Big Match Stats Pack: Nigeria vs Liberia

The Super Eagles begin their expedition for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Peter Butler’s Lone Star on Friday. Nigeria's superior head-to-head record in qualifiers. Nigeria’s clash against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium will be the fifth time both countries will be squaring up against one...
FIFA
chatsports.com

All you need to know about the 2021 SAFF Championship

Five nations will be participating in this edition of SAFF... The 2021 SAFF Championship will be the 13th edition of the competition since its inception in 1993. It is a biennial international men's football championship that is usually held in a single venue. India are the most successful nation in...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sunil Chhetri
chatsports.com

SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP: List of winners (1993-2018)

Let us take a look at the complete list of winners of the SAFF Championship since its inception... The Indian national football team will get back into action on October 4 when they will face Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship which is scheduled from October 1 to 16 in Maldives.
WORLD
chatsports.com

Which country has defeated India the most in SAFF Championship?

India had lost just once in the 1990s in the SAFF Championship... India will be looking to clinch their eighth SAFF Championship title when the tournament kicks off on October 1 in Maldives. They are the most successful team amongst the other participating nations which includes Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

How have the Indian national team fared in cup finals?

India, Galolhu National Stadium, SAFF Championship, Thailand, Lincoln Blue Tigers, South Asian Games, Maldives, Stephen Constantine, Afghanistan national football team, Nehru Cup. Let us take a look at how the men's national team have fared in cup finals and medal matches... The Indian national football team recently got back from...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Analysing Sunil Chhetri's 75 international goals - Which team has the Indian star scored the most against?

Sunil Chhetri, India, Kathmandu, Nepal, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dasarath Rangasala Stadium, SAFF Championship, Lionel Messi, Chinese Taipei national football team, Bangladesh. Sunil Chhetri is currently the fourth highest active goalscorer in international football... Sunil Chhetri scored his 75th international goal on Sunday as India beat Nepal 2-1 in the second international...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Saff Championship#Pakistan Fa#The Blue Tigers
The Independent

Harry Kane: How does joint record scorer compare to England counterparts?

Harry Kane’s goal against Denmark in the World Cup saw him become England’s joint record scorer at major tournaments.Kane saw his penalty saved by Kasper Schmeichel but followed up to score his 10th goal at a World Cup or European Championship, matching Gary Lineker’s national record and creating the opportunity to break new ground in Sunday’s final.Here, we look at the pair’s goal record on the big stage and the rest of England’s leading tournament goalscorers.Harry KaneGoals: 10 Tournaments: 3 Appearances: 15After a scoreless Euro 2016, in which Kane’s status as England’s regular corner taker caused bemusement, he hit his...
FIFA
ntvhoustonnews.com

Messi surpasses Pele as South America’s top international goal scorer

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America’s top international scorer with 79 goals. Messi got the opener after 14 minutes in Buenos Aires, dancing around the Bolivian defence before curling...
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

Sounders Abroad: How they’ve fared

The international break has not been without its share of off-the-field storylines (more on that in a bit), but on the pitch, the Seattle Sounders have been well represented, with the results by-and-large positive. The last round of matches are already underway, and several Sounders will be in action through Thursday evening. When — and how much — they play will determine their availability for Saturday’s midday matchup with Minnesota United.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Woakes prioritises T20 Wc, Ashes over IPL 2021

London [UK], September 14 (ANI): England all-rounder Chris Woakes has opened up on his decision to withdraw from the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which gets underway on Sunday. The all-rounder who was set to represent Delhi Capitals, has said that looking at his potential workload in the...
WORLD
SkySports

Pakistan add Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coaching staff for T20 World Cup

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week and former Australia opener Hayden and ex-South Africa all-rounder Philander will join the new coaching set-up for the tournament as batting and bowling consultant respectively.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

Lasith Malinga retires from all forms of cricket

Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka's 2014 T20 World Cup-winning captain Lasith Malinga announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday. "Today is a very special day for me, I want to thank each and everyone who has supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 career," said Malinga on his official YouTube channel.
SPORTS
newsbrig.com

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2021

Talking about the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match in the upcoming T20 World Cup on October 24, newly-appointed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has said that he wants ‘tables to be turned this time’. The former Pakistan captain went on to add that players shouldn’t worry and just play fearless cricket.
SPORTS
Birmingham Star

You have been champion cricketer: Rohit to Malinga

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 15 (ANI): India vice-captain Rohit Sharma labelled Lasith Malinga as a 'champion cricketer' as the Sri Lankan pacer announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. "Mali, you have been a champion cricketer. Well done on your wonderful career. Best wishes ahead," tweeted Rohit. Rohit and...
WORLD
newsbrig.com

“Mohammad Hafeez is very upset, might not play T20 World Cup”

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal feels that an upset Mohammad Hafeez could announce his international retirement before the T20 World Cup. As per reports, Hafeez was ordered to return early from the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) despite being granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) until September 18 for the T20 tournament.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy