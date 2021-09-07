Peak Vista begins construction on new health clinic for homeless, other low-income residents south of downtown Colorado Springs
A network of nonprofit medical clinics for the indigent will break ground Tuesday on a $4.5 million center across the street from Colorado Springs’ largest homeless shelter. When it opens on Feb. 14, Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown will offer medical, dental, mental health and care coordination to the homeless population, people at risk of being homeless and other low-income residents.gazette.com
Comments / 0