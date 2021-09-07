CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Peak Vista begins construction on new health clinic for homeless, other low-income residents south of downtown Colorado Springs

By Debbie Kelley debbie.kelley@gazette.com
Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA network of nonprofit medical clinics for the indigent will break ground Tuesday on a $4.5 million center across the street from Colorado Springs’ largest homeless shelter. When it opens on Feb. 14, Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown will offer medical, dental, mental health and care coordination to the homeless population, people at risk of being homeless and other low-income residents.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
City
Colorado City, CO
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cook
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy