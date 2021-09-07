Mercury Week 2 Football Review: Grown-up Grimm off to dazzling start for Owen J. Roberts

Avrey Grimm says he hears that one all the time. At 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, the Owen J. Roberts’ senior running back won’t be confused with Derrick Henry anytime soon. But the people who can’t get past those numbers miss out on some other figures that are becoming more and more impressive with each week. After a 187-yard, three-score showing in Friday night’s come-from-behind 34-24 victory over Wissahickon, Grimm boasts a gaudy 425 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the early going this season.