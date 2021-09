As the shift back to “normal life” begins excitement fills the air for many but a lot of kids are still struggling horribly. We tend to say that kids are the most resilient but we have to remember that they aren’t invincible. Rapid change can be difficult for kids to process as their brains aren’t yet fully developed. We placed so many new rules on our children, coupled with fear and constant transitions of their routines. They had little say in what was happening in their lives, they were told to just comply and they did their best to adapt.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO