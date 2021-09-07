NOTHING TO WEAR! Celebrities who designers refuse to dress

Last night, to celebrate Carolina Herrera’s Spring 2022 show, Wes Gordon played the grand host of a picture-perfect New York society ball—and the gowns, the socialites, and the stars (too many to count) were on full display. The occasion, which took place at the iconic Bowery haunt Salon 94, honored the house that Mrs. Herrera built one crisp tailored white shirt at a time. Gordon’s fête hosted fashion stars like the Drag Race winner (and our very own cover girl) Symone, the No Sudden Move bombshell Julia Fox, and our very own Mel Ottenberg. The collection established Gordon as the perfect successor to Mrs. Herrera’s carefully-shepherded legacy: the house’s classic motifs, like bright pops of color, larger-than-life prints, and hopelessly elegant gowns were on full display. The event showed New York’s it crowd that fabulous is back, and Gordon is the designer to dress us for it. “The magic and entertainment value of this upcoming season is paramount,” the designer told us before the show. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to put on an in-person show, and it must be incredible.” Below, the stylist, model, and Interview contributor Dara Allen shares her Polaroid snaps of the Carolina Herrera Spring show, complete with behind-the-scenes commentary on the unforgettable night.

