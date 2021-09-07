Comic Book Preview – Elvira Meets Vincent Price #2
Dynamite Entertainment’s new series Elvira Meets Vincent Price continues this Wednesday with the second issue, and you can check out the official preview here…. Elvira and the Ghost of Vincent Price continue their quest to find a lost cult movie… AND save the world from the wrath of an awakened Egyptian god. Their journey takes them to the crumbling country estate of a reclusive film director and his movie-star bride, but things go all Dr. Phibes before you can say House of Usher! Come for the sexy horror, stay for the terrible puns and movie trivia! From writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Twilight Zone: The Shadow) and artist Juan Samu!”www.flickeringmyth.com
