CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Comic Book Preview – Elvira Meets Vincent Price #2

By Amie Cranswick
flickeringmyth.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamite Entertainment’s new series Elvira Meets Vincent Price continues this Wednesday with the second issue, and you can check out the official preview here…. Elvira and the Ghost of Vincent Price continue their quest to find a lost cult movie… AND save the world from the wrath of an awakened Egyptian god. Their journey takes them to the crumbling country estate of a reclusive film director and his movie-star bride, but things go all Dr. Phibes before you can say House of Usher! Come for the sexy horror, stay for the terrible puns and movie trivia! From writer David Avallone (Bettie Page, Twilight Zone: The Shadow) and artist Juan Samu!”

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis To Star In New Comic Book Movie For Streaming

You could make the argument that the last thing the world needs right now is another Bruce Willis action thriller that’ll never see the inside of a theater, but the Die Hard legend doesn’t give a f*ck what you think, he just wants to be paid. The latest vehicle the...
MOVIES
Keene Sentinel

Comic Books and Magic Cards Art and Action

On a warm summer June day in 1938 the iconic hero, Superman, flew into our lives on the pages of Action Comics #1! Less than a year later, Batman premiered in Detective Comics #27. By October of 1939, Marvel Comics released its #1, which included the Human Torch, Angel, and Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner, followed by Fawcett Comics’ superhero Captain Marvel, DC Comics’ Flash, and Green Lantern which debuted in 1940. The following year, Marvel’s Captain America and DC’s Wonder Woman were published.
COMICS
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: The 9/11 Report: A Graphic Adaptation

Two years ago following the investigation into the Trump-Russia connection, someone asked if I would like to borrow a copy of the Mueller Report, I only partially joked, "I'm waiting for the comic book adaptation." Which was finally released later that year as "The Mueller Report Illustrated." But several years...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Price
Person
Usher
Person
Bettie Page
Minneapolis Star Tribune

The comic book origins of 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings'

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" arrived in theaters Sept. 3. If you think he's an odd addition to Marvel's line of superheroes, you'd be right. And therein, of course, lies a tale. After decades of martial arts slowly infiltrating American pop culture, the 1970s saw the rise...
COMICS
metalinjection

HELLOWEEN Announces Their Own Sci-Fi Comic Book

Helloween and Incendium have teamed up for Seekers of the Seven Keys, a supernatural horror-fantasy comic book that explores the iconic cast of characters depicted on classic Helloween album covers. Seekers of the Seven Keys is written by Joe Harris (Creepy, The X-Files, Rockstars), given artwork by Axel Medellin (Hoax Hunters, Elephantman), and features cover artwork by Santi Casas.
COMICS
leoweekly.com

Emilia Clarke From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wrote A Comic Book, And We Reviewed It

When I picked this book up off the shelf, I put it at the bottom of the week’s reading because, at 40 pages, it’s a long one, and I thought the title was a little goofy. However, once I started reading, I found out that the story and art work together so well, that time flew. The art is by Leila Leiz, and the story is by Marguerite Bennett and Emilia Clarke. Yes, THAT Emilia Clarke who played Daenerys Targaryen in “Game of Thrones.” In a letter at the end of the book, she signs “Emilia X,” so I have a feeling she wasn’t going to use her famous name to sell comics, but what publisher would miss out on an opportunity like that? Not, Image Comics!
COMICS
MovieWeb

Comic Book 101: Shang-Chi in Marvel Comics Explained

Let's face it, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more widely known as the MCU, grows and grows, it can be hard to keep everything on track. Likewise with the DCEU, ﻿Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, G.I. Joe﻿ and so, so much more. Comic Book 101 is a new series that focus on breaking down each property﻿ to its core for the more casual fan who may not know the ins and outs of these characters and properties. I kind of felt the need to do this series when my wife asked if Iron Man was friends with Batman. This is the kind of thing we laugh at as comic fans, but believe it or not, it rings as a solid question for casual viewers. It will also serve as a refresher course for even the most avid fan. With his movie to be released this week, there is no better place to start than with Shang-Chi, The Master of Kung Fu himself.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wrath#The Shadow#Trivia#Dynamite Entertainment#Egyptian#House
Petaluma 360

Argus-Courier columnist, comic book fan questions value of first appearances

Do you collect comic books? Do you collect anything? Do the things you collect in turn collect dust? Look, I'm not here to collection-shame. I'm here to get into why collecting the most prestigious, most expensive, most sought-after and valuable comics for nerds is bogus. If you're a regular reader...
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Sept 8

Superhero Hype’s Best Amazon Books and Comics Deals for Sept 8. What are the good cheap reads right now? We may be able to go outside again, but there’s always time to read. In this ongoing series, Superhero Hype takes a look at some of the better deals Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. But as of now, these are the best deals for Sept 8.
SHOPPING
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

10 Most Expensive Marvel And DC Comic Book Sales Of All-Time

If you collect comic books, then chances are you know just how expensive key issues are. That's particularly the case with first appearances, and while newer ones (like Miles Morales, for example) go for big money, that's nothing compared to the classic titles that have become part of pop culture history.
COMICS
KTEN.com

Traveling comic book show in Texoma

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- A comic book show that circulates through Texas and a few surrounding states made its way to Denison this afternoon. Books align the room ranging from just a few dollars to $850. The most expensive comic in the showing being Amazing Spider-Man #800 signed by the creator of the notorious superhero with arachnid like powers, Stan Lee.
DENISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
northfortynews

Comic Book Quest: Old Heroes Still Rule

Things are complicated out there in the “multi-verse” — and that’s just the way the comic book world likes it. At least it seemed so recently when I went on a “comic book quest”, visiting shops in the area to see what the current state of comicdom was. My quest...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Comic Book Store

Best Comic Book Store: Third Planet Sci-Fi and Fantasy Super Store. Third Planet is like an underdog superhero its dedicated patrons might stumble onto while digging through its vast comic book collection. From the beginning, 46 years ago this month, the Kirby District retailer of comics and collectibles has had to fight its way past archenemies, namely a society that wasn’t quite ready to accept geek culture and the city’s unpredictable boom or bust economy.
HOUSTON, TX
/Film

Substack Might Be A Huge Game-Changer For Future Comic Book Movies

Comic books may be in for one of the biggest shake-ups in some time. As a result, comic book movies may also be in for one heck of a dramatic shift. This is all thanks to the folks at Substack, who recently made waves by shelling out several truckloads of cash to get some of the biggest names in comics to create titles for its platform. Yet, they aren't asking for the rights to these books, which means the creators will be free to do with the rights as they please. And when Hollywood inevitably comes knocking, it could mean a whole lot of money for the creators of these characters/worlds. That is particularly important for Marvel and DC, if they want A-list creators to continue working for them in the long run.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Creepshow Season 3 Trailer Delivers Weird Monsters And Comic Book Chills

The trailer for Creepshow Season 3 has been released. The latest season of Shudder's popular horror anthology show releases on September 23. The trailer cuts together lots of moments from Season 3's 12 stories, and while it's not always clear what the episodes will be about, it definitely looks like showrunner Greg Nicotero has pulled out all the scary stops for this season. The Suicide Squad and Walking Dead actor Michael Rooker appear as a cop somewhat alarmed by lots of dead bodies, and there are lots of cool, gooey monster effects--plus the stylized comic book visuals that were kickstarted in the original 1982 Creepshow movie. Check the trailer out below:
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy