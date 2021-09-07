Mobox (MBOX): Price Update, Recent Developments, Future Events, Community

The software industry has achieved impressive growth since last year, driven by pandemic-led changes in business practices. But despite the Biden administration’s plans to reopen the economy entirely, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and decelerating vaccination rates could lead to a continuation of remote lifestyles for the foreseeable future. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect lesser-known software stocks Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI), and iHuman Inc. (IH) to rally in price in the near term. So, let’s examine these names.The demand for software products and services to facilitate a remote lifestyle has accelerated since last year. And, despite the Biden administration’s efforts to bring the country back to its pre-pandemic economic level this year, progress on the vaccination front, or a lack thereof, remains a concern.

