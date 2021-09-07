CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysis of the immune checkpoint V-domain Ig-containing suppressor of T-cell activation (VISTA) in endometrial cancer

By Liju Zong ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1419-9412
Cover picture for the articleV-domain Ig-containing suppressor of T-cell activation (VISTA) is a novel immune checkpoint protein and a potential immunotherapeutic target. However, its expression in endometrial cancer has not been clearly defined. This study aimed to investigate VISTA expression and determine its associations with clinicopathological features, molecular subtypes, programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) expression, CD8+ T-cell count, and survival in a cohort of 839 patients with endometrial cancer. Using direct sequencing of the polymerase epsilon (POLE) exonuclease domain and immunohistochemistry for mismatch repair (MMR) proteins and p53, we stratified endometrial cancers into four molecular subtypes: POLE ultramutated, MMR-deficient, p53-mutant, and nonspecific molecular profile (NSMP). PD-L1, CD8, and VISTA were detected via immunohistochemistry. VISTA was expressed in the immune cells of 76.6% (643/839) of the samples and in the tumor cells of 6.8% (57/839). VISTA positivity in the immune cells was frequent in tumors staged I–III, those with positive PD-L1 or high CD8+ T-cell density, and those representing POLE ultramutated and MMR-deficient subtypes. Furthermore, VISTA positivity in tumor cells was more frequent in clear cell carcinoma samples. VISTA in immune cells was associated with improved survival in the entire cohort as well as in the endometrioid histology, stage I, PD-L1-negative, MMR-deficient, MMR-proficient, and high and low number of CD8+ T-cell-infiltrated tumor subgroups. VISTA in immune cells was a prognostic factor overall, as well as in patients with endometrioid histology, independent of molecular subtype or CD8+ T-cell density. The data produced by this study, which was the largest to focus on VISTA expression in patients with endometrial cancer to date, suggest that VISTA is a predictor of improved survival.

Nature.com

Melatonin enhances radiofrequency-induced NK antitumor immunity, causing cancer metabolism reprogramming and inhibition of multiple pulmonary tumor development

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 330 (2021) Cite this article. Surgery is the common treatment for early lung cancer with multiple pulmonary nodules, but it is often accompanied by the problem of significant malignancy of other nodules in non-therapeutic areas. In this study, we found that a combined treatment of local radiofrequency ablation (RFA) and melatonin (MLT) greatly improved clinical outcomes for early lung cancer patients with multiple pulmonary nodules by minimizing lung function injury and reducing the probability of malignant transformation or enlargement of nodules in non-ablated areas. Mechanically, as demonstrated in an associated mouse lung tumor model, RFA not only effectively remove treated tumors but also stimulate antitumor immunity, which could inhibit tumor growth in non-ablated areas. MLT enhanced RFA-stimulated NK activity and exerted synergistic antitumor effects with RFA. Transcriptomics and proteomics analyses of residual tumor tissues revealed enhanced oxidative phosphorylation and reduced acidification as well as hypoxia in the tumor microenvironment, which suggests reprogrammed tumor metabolism after combined treatment with RFA and MLT. Analysis of residual tumor further revealed the depressed activity of MAPK, NF-kappa B, Wnt, and Hedgehog pathways and upregulated P53 pathway in tumors, which was in line with the inhibited tumor growth. Combined RFA and MLT treatment also reversed the Warburg effect and decreased tumor malignancy. These findings thus demonstrated that combined treatment of RFA and MLT effectively inhibited the malignancy of non-ablated nodules and provided an innovative non-invasive strategy for treating early lung tumors with multiple pulmonary nodules. Trial registration: www.chictr.org.cn, identifier ChiCTR2100042695, http://www.chictr.org.cn/showproj.aspx?proj=120931.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteolysosomal genes in Parkinson’s disease myeloid cells

An increasing number of identified Parkinson’s disease (PD) risk loci contain genes highly expressed in innate immune cells, yet their role in pathology is not understood. We hypothesized that PD susceptibility genes modulate disease risk by influencing gene expression within immune cells. To address this, we generated transcriptomic profiles of monocytes from healthy subjects and 230 individuals with sporadic PD. We observed dysregulation of mitochondrial and proteasomal pathways. We also generated transcriptomic profiles of primary microglia from brains of 55 subjects and observed discordant transcriptomic signatures of mitochondrial genes in PD monocytes and microglia. We further identified 17 PD susceptibility genes whose expression, relative to each risk allele, was altered in monocytes. These findings reveal widespread transcriptomic alterations in PD monocytes, with some being distinct from microglia, and facilitate efforts to understand the roles of myeloid cells in PD as well as the development of biomarkers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Fatal cytokine release syndrome by an aberrant FLIP/STAT3 axis

Inflammatory responses rapidly detect pathogen invasion and mount a regulated reaction. However, dysregulated anti-pathogen immune responses can provoke life-threatening inflammatory pathologies collectively known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS), exemplified by key clinical phenotypes unearthed during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. The underlying pathophysiology of CRS remains elusive. We found that FLIP, a protein that controls caspase-8 death pathways, was highly expressed in myeloid cells of COVID-19 lungs. FLIP controlled CRS by fueling a STAT3-dependent inflammatory program. Indeed, constitutive expression of a viral FLIP homolog in myeloid cells triggered a STAT3-linked, progressive, and fatal inflammatory syndrome in mice, characterized by elevated cytokine output, lymphopenia, lung injury, and multiple organ dysfunctions that mimicked human CRS. As STAT3-targeting approaches relieved inflammation, immune disorders, and organ failures in these mice, targeted intervention towards this pathway could suppress the lethal CRS inflammatory state.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find immune cells that guard frequent site of cancer spread

In the progressing field of immunotherapy, surprisingly little is known about immunity to metastatic tumors in locations such as lymph nodes, a frequent place where cancers first spread. Not only do lymph nodes act as a gateway for cancer cells to travel throughout the body, but they are also home to infection-fighting white blood cells called T cells. In some cases, T cells in lymph nodes activate to kill invading cancer cells. In other cases, that process clearly fails.
CANCER
Nature.com

Dendritic cells in cancer immunology

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The clinical success of immune checkpoint therapy (ICT) has produced explosive growth in tumor immunology research because ICT was discovered through basic studies of immune regulation. Much of the current translational efforts are aimed at enhancing ICT by identifying therapeutic targets that synergize with CTLA4 or PD1/PD-L1 blockade and are solidly developed on the basis of currently accepted principles. Expanding these principles through continuous basic research may help broaden translational efforts. With this mindset, we focused this review on three threads of basic research directly relating to mechanisms underlying ICT. Specifically, this review covers three aspects of dendritic cell (DC) biology connected with antitumor immune responses but are not specifically oriented toward therapeutic use. First, we review recent advances in the development of the cDC1 subset of DCs, identifying important features distinguishing these cells from other types of DCs. Second, we review the antigen-processing pathway called cross-presentation, which was discovered in the mid-1970s and remains an enigma. This pathway serves an essential in vivo function unique to cDC1s and may be both a physiologic bottleneck and therapeutic target. Finally, we review the longstanding field of helper cells and the related area of DC licensing, in which CD4 T cells influence the strength or quality of CD8 T cell responses. Each topic is connected with ICT in some manner but is also a fundamental aspect of cell-mediated immunity directed toward intracellular pathogens.
CANCER
cshl.edu

Immune cells versus metastatic tumor cells

Macrophages are immune cells responsible for fighting bacteria. However, they are not normally programmed to attack cancer cells. They can even help metastasizing (wandering) tumor cells grow. In this video Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Mikala Egeblad and her lab grew cells from mice with breast cancer in petri dishes....
CANCER
Nature.com

Expansion of monocytic myeloid-derived suppressor cells ameliorated intestinal inflammatory response by radiation through SOCS3 expression

Radiation-induced colitis is a common clinical problem after radiation therapy and accidental radiation exposure. Myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) have immunosuppressive functions that use a variety of mechanisms to alter both the innate and the adaptive immune systems. Here, we demonstrated that radiation exposure in mice promoted the expansion of splenic and intestinal MDSCs and caused intestinal inflammation due to the increased secretion of cytokines. Depletion of monocytic MDSCs using anti-Ly6C exacerbated radiation-induced colitis and altered the expression of inflammatory cytokine IL10. Adoptive transfers of 0.5 Gy-derived MDSCs ameliorated this radiation-induced colitis through the production IL10 and activation of both STAT3 and SOCS3 signaling. Intestinal-inflammation recovery using 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs was assessed using histological grading of colitis, colon length, body weight, and survival rate. Using in vitro co-cultures, we found that 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs had higher expression levels of IL10 and SOCS3 compared with 5 Gy-induced MDSCs. In addition, IL10 expression was not enhanced in SOCS3-depleted cells, even in the presence of 0.5 Gy-induced monocytic MDSCs. Collectively, the results indicate that 0.5 Gy-induced MDSCs play an important immunoregulatory role in this radiation-induced colitis mouse model by releasing anti-inflammatory cytokines and suggest that IL10-overexpressing mMDSCs may be potential immune-therapy targets for treating colitis.
CANCER
Nature.com

LGR6 activates the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway and forms a β-catenin/TCF7L2/LGR6 feedback loop in LGR6 cervical cancer stem cells

The leucine-rich repeat-containing G-protein-coupled receptor 6 (LGR6) is considered to be a stem cell marker in many normal tissues and promotes tissue development, regeneration, and repair. LGR6 is also related to the initiation and progression of some malignant tumors. However, the role of LGR6 in cervical cancer has not been reported. Here, immunohistochemistry and western blotting showed that LGR6 was significantly upregulated in cervical cancer, compared with the normal cervix. By analyzing The Cancer Genome Atlas database, LGR6 was found to be correlated with a poor prognosis of cervical cancer. Then, a small population of LGR6high cells isolated by using the fluorescence-activated cell sorting exhibited enhanced properties of cancer stem cells including self-renewal, differentiation, and tumorigenicity. Moreover, RNA sequencing revealed that LGR6 was correlated with the Wnt signaling pathway and TOP/FOP, reverse transcription-PCR, and western blotting further proved that LGR6 could activate the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway. Interestingly, LGR6 upregulated the expression of TCF7L2 by activating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Then, TCF7L2 combining with β-catenin in the nucleus enhanced LGR6 transcription by binding the promoter of LGR6, which further activated the Wnt signaling to form a positive feedback loop. Thus, our study demonstrated that LGR6 activated a novel β-catenin/TCF7L2/LGR6-positive feedback loop in LGR6high cervical cancer stem cells (CSCs), which provided a new therapeutic strategy for targeting cervical CSCs to improve the prognosis of cervical cancer patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Shikonin induces programmed death of fibroblast synovial cells in rheumatoid arthritis by inhibiting energy pathways

Shikonin is the main component of the traditional Chinese medicine comfrey, which can inhibit the activity of PKM2 by regulating glycolysis and ATP production. Rheumatoid arthritis synovial cells (RA-FLSs) have been reported to increase glycolytic activity and have other similar hallmarks of metabolic activity. In this study, we investigated the effects of shikonin on glycolysis, mitochondrial function, and cell death in RA-FLSs. The results showed that shikonin induced apoptosis and autophagy in RA-FLSs by activating the production of reactive oxygen species (ROS) and inhibiting intracellular ATP levels, glycolysis-related proteins, and the PI3K-AKT-mTOR signaling pathway. Shikonin can significantly reduce the expression of apoptosis-related proteins, paw swelling in rat arthritic tissues, and the levels of inflammatory factors in peripheral blood, such as TNF-α, IL-6, IL-8, IL-10, IL-17A, and IL-1β while showing less toxicity to the liver and kidney.
CANCER
Nature.com

Single-cell analysis of regions of interest (SCARI) using a photosensitive tag

The functional activity and differentiation potential of cells are determined by their interactions with surrounding cells. Approaches that allow unbiased characterization of cell states while at the same time providing spatial information are of major value to assess this environmental influence. However, most current techniques are hampered by a tradeoff between spatial resolution and cell profiling depth. Here, we develop a photocage-based technology that allows isolation and in-depth analysis of live cells from regions of interest in complex ex vivo systems, including primary human tissues. The use of a highly sensitive 4-nitrophenyl(benzofuran) cage coupled to a set of nanobodies allows high-resolution photo-uncaging of different cell types in areas of interest. Single-cell RNA-sequencing of spatially defined CD8+ T cells is used to exemplify the feasibility of identifying location-dependent cell states. The technology described here provides a valuable tool for the analysis of spatially defined cells in diverse biological systems, including clinical samples.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural determinants and regulation of spontaneous activity in GABA receptors

GABAA receptors are vital for controlling neuronal excitability and can display significant levels of constitutive activity that contributes to tonic inhibition. However, the mechanisms underlying spontaneity are poorly understood. Here we demonstrate a strict requirement for β3 subunit incorporation into receptors for spontaneous gating, facilitated by α4, α6 and δ subunits. The crucial molecular determinant involves four amino acids (GKER) in the β3 subunit’s extracellular domain, which interacts with adjacent receptor subunits to promote transition to activated, open channel conformations. Spontaneous activity is further regulated by β3 subunit phosphorylation and by allosteric modulators including neurosteroids and benzodiazepines. Promoting spontaneous activity reduced neuronal excitability, indicating that spontaneous currents will alter neural network activity. This study demonstrates how regional diversity in GABAA receptor isoform, protein kinase activity, and neurosteroid levels, can impact on tonic inhibition through the modulation of spontaneous GABAA receptor gating.
SCIENCE
targetedonc.com

Frontline Maintenance With Gemogenovatucel-T Signals Activity in Homologous Recombination Proficient Advanced Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Rodney P. Rocconi, MD, FACOG, discussed the analysis of the homologous recombination proficient patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer treated in the phase 2 VITAL study as well as a biomarker analysis. The use of gemogenovatucel-T (Vigil) as frontline maintenance in stage III/IV ovarian cancer...
CANCER
Newswise

Right Program Could Turn Immune Cells into Cancer Killers

Newswise — Cancer-fighting immune cells in patients with lung cancer whose tumors do not respond to immunotherapies appear to be running on a different “program” that makes them less effective than immune cells in patients whose cancers respond to these immune treatments, suggests a new study led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mechanical loading activates the YAP/TAZ pathway and chemokine expression in the MLO-Y4 osteocyte-like cell line

Osteocytes are mechanosensitive cells that control bone remodeling in response to mechanical loading. To date, specific signaling pathways modulated by mechanical loading in osteocytes are not well understood. Yes associated protein (YAP) and transcriptional coactivator with PDZ-binding motif (TAZ), the main effectors of the Hippo pathway, are reported to play a role in mechanotransduction and during osteoblastogenesis. Here, we hypothesized that YAP/TAZ signaling mediates osteocyte mechanosensing to target genes of the bone remodeling process. We aimed to investigate the contribution of YAP/TAZ in modulating the gene expression in an osteocyte-like cell line MLO-Y4. We developed a 3D osteocyte compression culture model from an MLO-Y4 osteocyte cell line embedded in concentrated collagen hydrogel. 3D-mechanical loading led to the increased expression of mechanosensitive genes and a subset of chemokines, including M-csf, Cxcl1, Cxcl2, Cxcl3, Cxcl9, and Cxcl10. The transcription regulators YAP and TAZ translocated to the nucleus and upregulated their target genes and proteins. RNAseq analysis revealed that YAP/TAZ knockdown mediated the regulation of several genes including osteocyte dendrite formation. Use of YAP/TAZ knockdown partially blunted the increase in M-csf and Cxcl3 levels in response to MLO-Y4 compression. These findings demonstrate that YAP/TAZ signaling is required for osteocyte-like cell mechano-transduction, regulates the gene expression profiles and controls chemokine expression.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Chimeric antigen receptor T cells self-neutralizing IL6 storm in patients with hematologic malignancy

IL6 is one of the most elevated cytokines during chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and IL6R blockade by Tocilizumab has successfully relieved the most life-threatening aspects of CRS in patients. In addition, latest studies demonstrated the essential role of IL1 in driving CART induced neurotoxicity in mouse models. Here we present a clinical investigation (ChiCTR2000032124; ChiCTR2000031868) of anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CART (41BBζ) secreting an anti-IL6 scFv and IL1 receptor antagonist (IL1RA) in treating patients with hematologic malignancy. Our results revealed that IL6 and IL1B were maintained at low levels without significant elevation during CRS, rendering Tocilizumab dispensable. Moreover, treated patients did not show neurotoxicity during CRS and exhibited mild to moderate CRS. Notably, we observed high rate of complete response (CR) and significant CART expansion during treatment. In sum, we conclude that CART-secreting anti-IL6 scFv and IL1RA could self-neutralize IL6 storm and maintain low levels of IL1B during CART therapy to minimize IL6- and IL1-associated cytokine toxicity and neurotoxicity without impairing therapeutic efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Eosinophilic vacuolated tumor (EVT) of kidney demonstrates sporadic TSC/MTOR mutations: next-generation sequencing multi-institutional study of 19 cases

A distinct renal tumor has recently been described as “high-grade oncocytic renal tumor” and “sporadic renal cell carcinoma with eosinophilic and vacuolated cytoplasm”. The Genitourinary Pathology Society (GUPS) consensus proposed a unifying name “eosinophilic vacuolated tumor” (EVT) for this emerging entity. In this multi-institutional study, we evaluated 19 EVTs, particularly their molecular features and mutation profile, using next-generation sequencing. All cases were sporadic and none of the patients had a tuberous sclerosis complex. There were 8 men and 11 women, with a mean age of 47 years (median 50; range 15–72 years). Average tumor size was 4.3 cm (median 3.8 cm; range 1.5–11.5 cm). All patients with available follow-up data (18/19) were alive and without evidence of disease recurrence or progression during the follow-up, ranging from 12 to 198 months (mean 56.3, median 41.5 months). The tumors were well circumscribed, but lacked a well-formed capsule, had nested to solid growth, focal tubular architecture, and showed ubiquitous, large intracytoplasmic vacuoles, round to oval nuclei, and prominent nucleoli. Immunohistochemically, cathepsin K, CD117, CD10, and antimitochondrial antigen were expressed in all cases. Other positive stains included: PAX8, AE1/AE3 and CK18. CK7 was typically restricted only to rare scattered cells. Vimentin, HMB45, melan-A, and TFE3 were negative in all cases. All tumors showed retained SDHB. All cases (19/19) showed non-overlapping mutations of the mTOR pathway genes: TSC1 (4), TSC2 (7), and MTOR (8); one case with MTOR mutation showed a coexistent RICTOR missense mutation. Low mutational rates were found in all samples (ranged from 0 to 6 mutations/Mbp). Microsatellite instability and copy number variations were not found in any of the 17 analyzable cases. EVT represents an emerging renal entity that shows a characteristic and readily identifiable morphology, consistent immunohistochemical profile, indolent behavior, and mutations in either TSC1, TSC2, or MTOR genes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Active maintenance of proton motive force mediates starvation-induced bacterial antibiotic tolerance in Escherichia coli

Recent evidence suggests that metabolic shutdown alone does not fully explain how bacteria exhibit phenotypic antibiotic tolerance. In an attempt to investigate the range of starvation-induced physiological responses underlying tolerance development, we found that active maintenance of the transmembrane proton motive force (PMF) is essential for prolonged expression of antibiotic tolerance in bacteria. Eradication of tolerant sub-population could be achieved by disruption of PMF using the ionophore CCCP, or through suppression of PMF maintenance mechanisms by simultaneous inhibition of the phage shock protein (Psp) response and electron transport chain (ETC) complex activities. We consider disruption of bacterial PMF a feasible strategy for treatment of chronic and recurrent bacterial infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Assessment of flow within developing chicken vasculature and biofabricated vascularized tissues using multimodal imaging techniques

Fluid flow shear stresses are strong regulators for directing the organization of vascular networks. Knowledge of structural and flow dynamics information within complex vasculature is essential for tuning the vascular organization within engineered tissues, by manipulating flows. However, reported investigations of vascular organization and their associated flow dynamics within complex vasculature over time are limited, due to limitations in the available physiological pre-clinical models, and the optical inaccessibility and aseptic nature of these models. Here, we developed laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) and side-stream dark field microscopy (SDF) systems to map the vascular organization, spatio-temporal blood flow fluctuations as well as erythrocytes movements within individual blood vessels of developing chick embryo, cultured within an artificial eggshell system. By combining imaging data and computational simulations, we estimated fluid flow shear stresses within multiscale vasculature of varying complexity. Furthermore, we demonstrated the LSCI compatibility with bioengineered perfusable muscle tissue constructs, fabricated via molding techniques. The presented application of LSCI and SDF on perfusable tissues enables us to study the flow perfusion effects in a non-invasive fashion. The gained knowledge can help to use fluid perfusion in order to tune and control multiscale vascular organization within engineered tissues.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
upenn.edu

Engineering CAR T cells to activate a bodily response to solid tumors

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, which uses engineered T cells to treat certain types of cancers, has often been a challenging approach to treating solid tumors. CAR T cells need to recognize a specific target on cancer cells to kill them. However, cancer cells do not always have the target, or they find ways to hide the target and stay invisible to CAR T cell attack. A new study from Penn Medicine, published in Cell, demonstrates that RN7SL1, a naturally occurring RNA, can activate the body’s own natural T cells to seek out the cancer cells that have escaped recognition by CAR T cells. This may help improve efforts to treat solid tumors, which represent most human cancers.
CANCER

