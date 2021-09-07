Hands on: Panasonic Toughbook G2 rugged 2-in-1 Windows tablet review
The Panasonic Toughbook G2 provides the power of a rugged laptop with the versatility and portability of a rugged tablet. While the optional keyboard dock expands the tablet’s functionality, the real star of the show is the device’s modular design and the user-removable xPAK expansion packs. The Toughbook G2 is also backwards-compatible with accessories from its predecessors, the Toughbook G1 and Toughbook 20.www.techradar.com
