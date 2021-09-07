CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Brad Allan: Why He Was Honored in Shang-Chi’s End Credits

By John Nguyen
nerdreactor.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now out in theaters, and it has received a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, 98% for the RT Audience Score, and an A on CinemaScore (which polls theater audiences on a movie with over 1,500 screens). The movie has grossed over $75 million during its opening weekend at the U.S. box office and is estimated to gross $90 million over the Labor Day weekend. Things are looking very positive for Marvel Studios and the film starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Awkwafina. Audiences are raving about the fight scenes, ranking them up there as one of the best fights in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the end credits, there was a tribute for Brad Allan, but what role did he have for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?

nerdreactor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
newsbrig.com

Shang-Chi’s two after-credits scenes point to Marvel’s future

It’s hard to believe, but Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Marvel Studios movie to continue the MCU’s ongoing story since Avengers: Endgame. With Spider-Man: Far From Home off in its own little Sony corner and Black Widow set in the past, it’s been up to Marvel’s Disney Plus shows to shoulder the trek forward. But Shang-Chi has one up on them all.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings End-Credit Scenes Explained: The Surprise Cameos and How Simu Liu’s Film Plays Into the Future of MCU’s Phase 4 (SPOILER ALERT)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Simu Liu and follows our titular hero on his journey that forces him to face his past. It’s Marvel’s first only theatrical release in a long time and fans have been greatly anticipating this film. It’s the first Asian lead Marvel film that we have had and it’s going to be a huge groundbreaking event for the comic book genre. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Movie Review: Simu Liu’s Marvel Superhero Film is A Grand Spectacle Bolstered by a Diverse Story and Cast.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton On Film’s Post-Credits Scene

Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton commented on the post-credits scene from the film. SPOILER WARNING: This article explores the first post-credits sequence for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of the more distinct standalone outings in the Marvel...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronny Chieng
Person
Brad Allan
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Distractify

You Won’t Want to Miss the End-Credit Scenes of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. You can always rely on Marvel to provide some real consistency in every title they release. No matter what the movie, you know you can expect there to be some awesome fight scenes, incredible visual effects, and drama that will leave you on the edge of your seat and waiting for the next installment. And, of course, there’s always going to be an end credit scene.
MOVIES
Esquire

Is Shang-Chi's Mid-Credits Cameo Telling Us Something Big About Bruce Banner?

I'll be honest with all of you. When I'm on Esquire's Marvel beat, watching something like the great Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, I'm not always staring at every crack and crevice of the thing looking for Easter eggs and multiversal shenanigans. I'm, you know, thinking about its themes. Whether or not the writing is good. Trying to enjoy it.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Shang-Chi’ Mid-Credits Scene Explained

This article contains spoilers for “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. It’s a wild time to be an origin movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Coming just after “Loki” upended everything by introducing the multiverse, “Shang-Chi” brings its own brand of magic to the MCU in an adventure that apparently stands completely alone from everything else currently going on in the franchise.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Shang-Chi Director Says He’s Down To Return For A Sequel

Destin Daniel Cretton has admitted in the past that he actively told his agent he wasn’t looking for work in the blockbuster realm, but very few people say no to Marvel Studios when they come calling. Having connected with the title hero on a personal level, Cretton ended up landing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings after his pitch was enthusiastically received by Kevin Feige and his team.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes#Cinemascore#The Secret Service#Ten Rings
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Shang-Chi’s Credits Scenes

As you may have guessed, we’ll be diving into what happens once Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings draws to a close, so consider this your one and only spoiler warning. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest superhero exploded into theaters today, in an action-packed martial arts comic book blockbuster that’s being called one of the franchise’s best-ever origin stories.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi: Opening Night Moviegoers React to Credits Scene You "Don't Want to Miss"

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ends with a one-two-punch of post-credits scenes, both setting up the martial arts master's (Simu Liu) future in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spoiler warning for Shang-Chi. After defeating his father Wenwu (Tony Leung), the legendary leader of the Ten Rings organization who wields the ancient alien technology that is its namesake, Wong (Benedict Wong) summons Shang-Chi and Katy (Awkwafina) to the New York Sanctum. "We have a lot to talk about," the Master of the Mystic Arts says, taking a shot and stepping into a Sling Ringed-portal conjured before Shang-Chi and Katy's skeptical friends. Here's what happens next.
MOVIES
Empire

Simu Liu Interview: Shang-Chi, Brad Allan, And His Marvel Audition

If his recurring role on Canadian sitcom Kim’s Convenience didn’t already make it clear, Simu Liu is a star – and there’s no better showcase for his myriad skills than Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. As the MCU’s brand new hero, he proves seriously charming, majorly skilled in the action arena, and will have audiences ready to see much more of Shang-Chi in future Marvel movies.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ending explained

Shang-Chi ending spoilers follow. Finally, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is out, and critics have been praising the film. We gave it four stars, praising the fresh story, as well as the unique action choreography. What Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings means for the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
marketresearchtelecast.com

Shang-Chi: its director explains the post-credit scenes and justifies a key death of the end

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings It continues to perform very well at the box office since its recent release in theaters despite the current pandemic era, becoming one of the surprises of the year in the superhero genre. Now your director Destin Daniel Cretton has offered new details about the plot and its script, focusing on the post-credits scenes and one key death of the end. This is how the medium collects it AND Online through an interview with the filmmaker; It goes without saying that from the next paragraph several spoilers about Shang-Chi.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy