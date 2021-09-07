Brad Allan: Why He Was Honored in Shang-Chi’s End Credits

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now out in theaters, and it has received a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, 98% for the RT Audience Score, and an A on CinemaScore (which polls theater audiences on a movie with over 1,500 screens). The movie has grossed over $75 million during its opening weekend at the U.S. box office and is estimated to gross $90 million over the Labor Day weekend. Things are looking very positive for Marvel Studios and the film starring Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, and Awkwafina. Audiences are raving about the fight scenes, ranking them up there as one of the best fights in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the end of the end credits, there was a tribute for Brad Allan, but what role did he have for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings?