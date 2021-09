SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – CBS News has predicted that Governor Gavin Newsom has successfully defeated the recall effort, allowing him to stay in office. The Associated Press is also echoing that prediction. Newsom, a Democrat was only the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. The victory cements Newsom as a prominent figure in national Democratic politics and preserves his prospects for a future U.S. run. .⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ speaks after recall voted down. “We said yes to all things we hold dear as Californians” pic.twitter.com/d4gyugopdX — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 15, 2021 He was elected in a landslide less than three years...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO