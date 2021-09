New York (CNN Business) — Just when car prices looked like they were edging down from their record highs, they're heading skyward again. It's Hurricane Ida's fault. Ida caused widespread flooding from Louisiana, where it came ashore as a hurricane on August 29, to the heavily populated Northeast, where its remnants hit hard a few days later. It killed at least 86 people and its flood waters destroyed hundreds of thousands of cars, including many that were on car dealer lots.

