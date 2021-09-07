Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Douglas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pine, Carlton and Douglas Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Foxboro, or 22 miles southwest of Superior, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Solon Springs and Gordon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH