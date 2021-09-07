CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carlton County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Pine by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Pine A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pine, Carlton and Douglas Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Foxboro, or 22 miles southwest of Superior, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Solon Springs and Gordon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlton, MN
County
Carlton County, MN
County
Saint Louis County, MN
County
Pine County, MN
The Associated Press

FDA strikes cautious tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Influential government advisers will debate Friday if there’s enough proof that a booster dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective — the first step toward deciding which Americans need one and when. The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday posted much of the evidence its...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Pine#St Louis#Doppler
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy