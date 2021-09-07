MarketInk: Power Digital Wins 3 New Clients, Including Virtual Therapy Startup

Jeff Mason of Power Digital.

Power Digital Marketing, a San Diego digital marketing agency, has announced three new clients, including Rey, an Austin-based, mental health and wellness startup that offers therapy over Zoom, phone, email and virtual reality.

Founded in April of this year, Rey announced in July it had raised $10 million, bringing its total Series A funding to $26 million. The latest round was led by Optum Ventures and Oxford Sciences Innovation.

Another new Power Digital client is OWL, an acronym for “One Whole Life.” Based in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, OWL offers bone broth elixirs and nutrient-dense hemp shakes with ingredients to heal and overcome digestive issues. The company also offers an organic, oil-based skincare line.

Skinny Confidential, another new client based in Austin, sells face oils and ice rollers designed to reduce facial swelling from teeth grinding.

“With innovation at the core of everything we do here at Power, we are proud to work with such notable, game-changing companies,” Jeff Mason, president, Power Digital said. “We are honored to support the growth of such an incredible variety of industry disruptors and play a key role in their success journey. Together, our teams will continue to evolve and elevate, turning challenges into impactful results.”

Rachel Bergman Named Chief Revenue Officer at Cordial

San Diego-based Cordial, offering a cross-channel marketing platform for retail brands, has named Rachel Bergman as the company’s first-ever chief revenue officer.

As CRO, Bergman will be responsible for sales and client experiences and play a pivotal role in leading Cordial through its next phase of growth and global expansion, the company said. Cordial helps its clients, including Revolve, 1-800 Contacts, Backcountry and Eddie Bauer, make money from emails and mobile marketing messages.

Previously, Bergman held executive management positions at Harland Clark, a company specializing in check printing, card personalization and instant issuance, and Persado, an artificial intelligence consulting firm advising clients on the right words at every customer interaction. She also served as general manager of Experian ChettahMail, where she oversaw 650 employees and helped drive annual revenue growth from $10 to more than $200 million. In 2004, ChettahMail was sold to Experian.

“I’m incredibly excited about the addition of Rachel to our team, and what this means as we usher in the next phase of growth for the company,” said Jeremy Swift, co-founder/CEO, Cordial. “Rachel owns the client experience from the day we introduce ourselves and throughout their journey with Cordial. She is a truly world-class caliber business executive, and will be a catalyst for driving revenue, providing exceptional service, and delivering incredible outcomes for our clients.”

“It’s a privilege to join Cordial, especially at this time,” said Bergman. “The space is ripe for another phase of disruption, and Cordial’s highly differentiated technology and its ability to solve complex challenges for retailers of all sizes is perfectly suited to take advantage of that. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to interact with clients every day where I learn about new ways we’re empowering them to accelerate revenue acquisition, deliver exceptional customer experiences and reach new levels of loyalty in a manner that is faster and more effective than ever before.”

Mindgruve Named to Inc. 5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

Mindgruve, a San Diego creative marketing agency, reports it has earned a spot on this years’ Inc. Magazine 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company 2021 list for the fourth consecutive year.

Inc. placed Mindgruve at No. 4,614 with a reported growth rate of 55%. On the Inc. 2020 list, Mindgruve was listed as No. 2,789 with a growth rate of 143%.

“This is an incredible honor,” says Chad Robley, Mindgruve CEO and founder. “Since 2001, we’ve stayed true to the philosophy that if we grow our clients’ businesses, we’ll grow our own. Seeing Mindgruve on the Inc. 5000 list since 2018 is testament to that.”

A San Diego-based, two-person shop at inception, Mindgruve has grown over the course of two decades to become a global, independent marketing agency with a staff of about 60 employees. The agency’s current client roster includes companies in consumer products, apparel, sports, healthcare, technology and finance industries. Clients include Farmers & Merchants Bank, Mitek, Levitas Bio, Sony and Bay City Brewing.

The Mightier 1090 Airing Fighting Irish Football

Sports talk radio station XEPRS 1090-AM The Mightier 1090 will be the exclusive Southern California radio home for University of Notre Dame football games during the 2021 season, announced station operator Bill Hagen. The games will air on XEPRS via the Skyview Networks.

“This is another big win for 1090,” said Hagen. “We are honored to have Notre Dame Football back on the big stick for another season. Most other stations are cutting and cutting, and we continue to add great programming.”

“We are pleased, once again, to bring the legacy and thrill of Notre Dame Football to Southern California with our partner, The Mightier 1090am,” said Steve Jones, president/COO, Skyview Networks. “While entering its 100th year on the radio this season, the excitement of another championship run will have Notre Dame alumni and fans tuning in coast to coast.”

In 2020, Notre Dame Global Partnerships, the multimedia rights holder for the University of Notre Dame’s Athletics Dept., signed a multi-year agreement with Skyview Networks, based in Scottsdale, Ariz., Skyview said it has relationships with more than 5,700 U.S. radio stations. The Fighting Irish football team hosts Toledo on Sept. 11 and Purdue on Sept. 18.

