Alexy's stingy start to career makes history

MLB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM -- What’s better than a scoreless start in your MLB debut? Another, longer scoreless outing in your second big league start. Rookie A.J. Alexy would know. After tossing five shutout innings in his debut last week against the Rockies, Alexy followed it up with another gem, throwing six scoreless frames in the Rangers' 4-0 win over the Angels on Monday at Angel Stadium. He’s now up to 11 innings without allowing a run to begin his big league career.

www.mlb.com

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Maybe you thought you’d seen the best he had… maybe you were wrong. Texas Rangers pitcher A.J. Alexy followed up his tremendous major league debut with something even better. Two starts into his career with the team from the Lone Star State, the confident right-hander has made history by throwing 11 scoreless innings of two-hit ball.
MLB
ANAHEIM, Calif. — This season will go down for all kinds of the wrong kinds of Rangers history. A.J. Alexy is adding a different chapter: The one that starts with hope. On Monday, Alexy held Anaheim to a single hit in six scoreless innings of a 4-0 Rangers win. If this sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because one-hit scoreless outings are all Alexy seems to know. He has made two MLB starts. In both he’s held the opponent scoreless on one hit. Nice work. Historic, too.
MLB

