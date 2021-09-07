Alexy's stingy start to career makes history
ANAHEIM -- What’s better than a scoreless start in your MLB debut? Another, longer scoreless outing in your second big league start. Rookie A.J. Alexy would know. After tossing five shutout innings in his debut last week against the Rockies, Alexy followed it up with another gem, throwing six scoreless frames in the Rangers' 4-0 win over the Angels on Monday at Angel Stadium. He’s now up to 11 innings without allowing a run to begin his big league career.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0